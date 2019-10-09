Irish Rambling House returns for its mission to ‘entertain the Exiles’

10/09/2019

Irish Rambling House is back on its 19-year old self-styled mission to “entertain the Exiles”.

And it’s sticking to the same formula that its loyal fans keep coming back to see, year after year.

The show which celebrates an Ireland that no longer exists, even in Kerry, first came here to the UK in the year 2000.

This year’s UK production follows sold-out shows in Siamsa Tire arts centre in Tralee and the Celtic Steps Auditorium in Killarney.

In December it will be back at Siamsa Tire “by public demand” at the invitation of Radio Kerry.

Here in the UK it will be performed at the Irish World Heritage Centre in Manchester, the Irish Centre in Birmingham and the London Irish Centre in Camden, where there will be two shows.

One of Ireland’s best Irish traditional singers, Elle Marie O’Dwyer, from Freemount, in north Cork, will be back with the show this year.

She first performed with it sixteen years ago as a very young teenager who had just won a couple of gold medals at that year’s Fleadh Ceoil.

She will be joined by accordion player Darren Roche who is also returning to the show after playing to acclaim in venues all over the world.

Producers of this show promise the usual mix of “music, song, dance” and funny stories.

Manager Kay O’Leary told the Irish World: “We are looking forward to meeting all our friends and fans in Manchester, Birmingham and Camden. In Camden we’re putting on a Sunday matinee on Sunday 27 October for people who may not like going out too late or who have long distances to travel.

“There is a coach being organised from Luton by Kilkenny man Eddie Duggan and those wishing to book can call Eddie at 07768 027921. It’s filling up fast.”