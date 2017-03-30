Irish Online Passport Application Service

Minister Flanagan launches the Online Passport Application Service

· A safe, fast and convenient way to renew your passport

· One of the most significant innovations in customer service over the past fifteen years

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr. Charlie Flanagan TD, today launched the new Online Passport Application Service. This new service that will allow adults to renew their passport books and cards online wherever they are in the world.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Flanagan said:

“I am delighted to announce that from today Irish citizens anywhere in the world aged over eighteen will be able to renew their passports online, using my Department’s website.

“The launch of the Online Passport Application Service is one of the most significant innovations in customer service that this Department has delivered over the past fifteen years.

“This new and exciting development brings considerable benefits for Irish citizens in terms of turnaround times, convenience and security.

“The service is available to adult citizens over 18 years of age who already have a passport and has a target turnaround time of ten working days plus postage, wherever in the world the applicant is based.

“Applicants will have the choice of renewing their passports via their personal computers, tablets or mobile phones; having their photos taken in one of the digital “Photo-Me” booths located around the country; or going to a photo provider such as a photographer or pharmacy who can provide them with a digital photo on a CD, USB or by e-mail.

“This streamlined service will allow applicants the convenience of submitting information, including photographs, digitally and will avoid the need for witnessing of forms and the printing of photographs.

“Today’s service modernisation is the latest example of my Department’s commitment to providing innovative services to our citizens.

“In the past 18 months we have introduced the Passport Card, the Travelwise App and today the Online Passport Application Service. All these innovations put our citizens at the heart of the services we provide.”

The Minister added:

“I want to pay warm tribute to the Irish companies who contributed to this successful launch including Action Point based in Limerick, , Absolute Graphics in Bray, Bearing Point and also Photo-Me – our partners in providing digital passport photographs.”

Full details about the Online Passport Application Service are available at www.dfa.ie/passportonline

The Minister also said: “I am introducing a new fee structure for online services. The fees charged will be the same as for Passport Express with a reduction of €10 for applicants who apply for a passport book and card at the same time online.

“There is no change to the standard Passport Express and full statutory fees since 2013.

“All children’s passports will now be valid for five years at a cost of €30 and may be applied for using Passport Express. The three-year passport for infants will no longer be available

“The extension of the five year passport to all children who are seventeen years of age or younger is another notable development aimed at improving customer service, in this case to the parents of young children.

“The standardisation of children’s passports will result in less confusion among parents about expiry dates on children’s passports and more efficiencies for the passport service.

“I am satisfied that our Passport fees continue to offer very good value for money, particularly in comparison to charges in other comparable countries.”

Full details about revised Passport fees can be found be visiting www.dfa.ie/passports-citizenship/