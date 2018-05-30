Irish Night concert at Cadogan Hall

Later this month on Tuesday 12 June Irish Music & Dance in London will present its Irish Night at Cadogan Hall featuring the first ever performance in Britain of Dave Flynn’s Irish Memory Orchestra.

Dave Flynn’s Irish Memory Orchestra’s founder, Dave Flynn, enlisted 20 of Ireland’s leading traditional, classical and jazz musicians to perform on playing exclusively from memory, crossing traditional boundaries between orchestras and audiences.

Originally called the Clare Memory Orchestra it has given sold-out performances at Moscow Catholic Cathedral and South Korea’s Sori International Festival and collaborated with Martin Hayes and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra at Ireland’s National Concert Hall.

The Cadogan Hall concert will be the orchestra’s UK debut and will feature music from Dave Flynn’s ‘Clare Concerto’. The Orchestra’s conductor, Bjorn Bantock and lead flautist, Eimear McGeown, live in Bedford and London respectively. There will be live Irish music in the foyer from 6.30pm and the concert will begin at 7.30 pm with a short collaborative performance, featuring a large number of traditional Irish musicians and in London.

Proceeds will go towards the 20th anniversary Return to Camden Town Festival, which will on 23–29 October and it is supported by Culture Ireland GB18’s ‘Promoting Irish Arts in Britain’ and the Irish Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Emigrant Support Programme.

Tickets cost £20 and are available from www.cadoganhall.com.

