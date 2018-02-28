Irish Muslim leader says Repeal the Eighth

February 28, 2018

One of Ireland’s religious leaders is supporting the Irish government’s campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment which prohibits abortion.

Dr Umar al-Qadri, a Dublin imam who is chairman of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council (IMPIC), said he believed it was now time the rights of women in crisis pregnancies were “recognised”.

Dr al- Qadri added that IMPIC is planning to distribute a special guide for Irish Muslims on the upcoming abortion referendum on 25 May. The pamphlet will explore the vote’s implications and what they mean for Islam.

“Islam is neither exclusively pro-life nor pro-choice,” he tweeted. “The rights of the unborn child have to be balanced with the rights of the mother.

“I am in favour of ‘Repeal the Eighth’ and IMPIC will release soon a guideline for Muslims in Ireland who may be unsure how they should vote.”

“The Eighth Amendment should be repealed so as to relieve the unnecessary burden on women and medical professionals at what already constitutes a highly traumatic time,” he said. “We must sincerely consider our consciences and the moral responsibility that weighs upon us as we decide how to vote in the referendum.

“Every vote is a decision on the future destinies of women like Savita and also of the unborn children of the nation.” Savita Halappanavar died at University Hospital Galway (UHG) following a miscarriage in 2012, after doctors refused her request for an abortion.

