January 11, 2018

Irish have an ever-increasing appetite for chocolate

Irish people are among the most enthusiastic consumers of chocolate in the world. In 2017 the average Irish person ate 17lb (7.7kg) of chocolate — the equivalent of 151 standard-size Mars bars, according to Euromonitor.

It is the third year in a row that Irish chocolate consumption has increased.

Euromonitor says Switzerland is at the top of the chocolate table with a consumption rate of over 19lb per person, Austria is second followed by the Republic of Ireland. Germany is in fourth place and the UK is in fifth.

The UK has has seen its chocolate consumption fall over the last two years. Ireland comes in at seventh in consumption of sugary sweets, including mints, gums, jellies and chews, toffees, caramels, nougat, lollipops and liquorice. Irish people consume 7.8 lb of those sweets per person, according to Euromonitor.

“Consumers continued to be attracted by indulgence, which manufacturers sought to capitalise on in marketing material,” the Euromonitor report said.

“For example, a common phenomenon with consumers interested in health and wellness as well as sports nutrition diets is to have so-called ‘cheat days’ when they indulge in unhealthy snacks.”

“Despite the growing concerns in Ireland about obesity and the sugar content of snack foods, sales continued to increase at an impressive rate as manufacturers continued to innovate and unit prices rose,” said Euromonitor.

Two out of three adults in Ireland are overweight or obese.