Irish language in Wales: Cymru Abú!

Christy Evans finds the Welsh Valleys alive with Irish music

Bhí na gleannta glasa na Breataine Bige beo le cabaireacht agus ceol na hÉireann le déanaí. Bhí cruinniú trí-lá i gChepstow, Newport agus i dTintern san Wye Valley. D’eagraigh Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) an ócáid. Dúirt Willie Cowan ó CCÉ Newport “Bhí slua mór ceoltóirí agus amhránaithe, idir óg agus aosta anseo sa Bhreatain Bheag – ó ghlún go glún, mar a deirtear”.

Chomh maith le ceol, bhí ranganna Gaeilge, scannáin, léachtaí, bia blasta agus siúlóidí sláintiúla. Bhí Gaeilgeoirí ó Luxembourg, Taiwan agus an Iodáil ann. Bhí ceolchoirm i dTintern agus bhí seachtó duine ann. Thaitin an ceol le muintir na háite agus bhí suim mhór sa Ghaeilge acu.

Dúirt David Murphy “Bhí aoi speisialta ag an gcruinniú. Is amhránaí den chéad scoth é, an Dochtúir Marcas Mac Domhnaill. Thug Marcas turas tionlactha Tintern Abbey chomh maith. Bhí sé suimiúil. Is áit fíor-álainn é, Tintern Abbey”. Tá Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann ag obair go dian sa Bhreatain Bheag.

Le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais a fháil ar cheoil na hÉireann nó ar an nGaeilge, déan teagmháil le ancolaiste@aol.com

The green valleys of Wales were alive with the chatter of Irish and the music of Ireland recently. There was a threeday festival in Chepstow, Newport and Tintern in the Wye Valley. Comhaltas Ceoltóirí na hÉireann (CCÉ) organised the event. Willie Cowan of CCÉ in Newport says “We have a wealth of singers and musicians of all ages in Wales. Ireland’s musical traditions are cherished here from generation to generation”.

As well as live music, the gathering featured Irish language classes, films, lectures, lovely food and bracing walks in the Welsh valleys. Amongst the guests were Irish speakers from Luxembourg, Taiwan and Italy. Seventy people attended a concert in Tintern, including local Welsh people who liked the music and were very curious about the Irish language.

David Murphy said “Our special guest was Dr Marcas Mac Domhnaill. He gave a great guided tour of Tintern Abbey. The ancient and beautiful ruins sit by the river in the Wye Valley”. Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann work hard to promote Irish culture in Wales.

For more information about Ireland’s music and language, contact ancolaiste@aol.com