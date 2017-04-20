Irish Language column: Cúinne Shaw

Christy Evans says spring is the perfect time to visit the home of George Bernard Shaw

TTá ‘Shaw’s Corner’, an teach George Bernard Shaw, suite i measc coillte agus páirceanna in Ayot St Lawrence, Hertfordshire. Tá Shaw’s Corner ansuimiúil ar fad. Is teach álainn é. Is gairdiín fíorspéisiúil é, chomh maith. Chuir GB Shaw agus a bhean futhú sa teach i 1906. Is é ata i nDuais Nobel ná an gradam is mó an domhan le haghaidh sároibre i réimhsí na litríochta.

Ainmníodh GB Shaw sa bhliain 1925. Ba shárdhrámadóir é, Shaw. Trína chuid drámaí deisbhéalacha cheistigh sé gnáthnósanna sóisialta agus polaitiúla na linne. Sa halla tí, tá pianó, maide siúil, bróga agus clogad cosanta de chuid Shaw le feiceáil. Sa seomra scíthe, tá dealbh de Shaw le Rodin agus ‘Oscar’ a bhuaigh sé i 1938. Tá pictiúir de laochra Shaw (Gandhi, Lenin agus Stalin!) sa seomra bia.

Chomh maith le seo, tá grianghraf de 33 Synge Street i mBaile Átha Cliath – an áit in ar rugadh Shaw. Feoilséantóir ab ea Shaw. Dúirt cailín aimsire ina thaobh “He was a rum one….He lived on on soups, eggs, milk, honey, cheese, fruit, cream and lemon juice”. Thit Shaw i 1950 le linn dó adhmaid a bhaint. Bris sé a chorróg chlé. Thit sé i dtámhnéal agus d’éag sé ar an 2ú Samhain 1950.

Scaipeadh luaithe Shaw in aice leis an mbóthan ina ghairdín. Le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais a fháil ar Shaw’s Corner, déan teaghmháil le www.nationaltrust.org.uk /shawscorner

Shaw’s Corner, the home of writer George Bernard Shaw, sits in lovely rolling countryside near the village of Ayot St Lawrence in Hertfordshire. This perfectly preserved Edwardian house gives a real insight into the life of the rural gentry in general, and George Bernard Shaw in particular. Shaw and his wife moved to the house in 1906. ‘Shaw’s Corner’ allowed him to write in privacy. It’s sometimes easy to forget just how famous Shaw was in his lifetime.

Shaw’s early plays brilliantly questioned dominant social and political assumptions, and he was eventually awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1925. Your tour of the house will begin in the hall. On display are Shaw’s walking stick and boots, a piano and his air-raid helmet. In the sitting room is Shaw’s ‘Oscar’ which he won in 1938. In the dining room are photographs of Shaw’s heroes – Gandhi, Lenin and Stalin.

There’s also a photograph of 33 Synge Street in Dublin – the house where he was born. Shaw’s kitchen appears very basic to modern visitors. He was a vegetarian – something the cooks and servants from the nearby village thought very odd indeed. In 1950, Shaw fell and broke his hip whilst cutting wood in the garden. The world’s media camped outside the house for days on end. Shaw’s health declined rapidly after the fall and he died, aged ninety-four, on the second of November 1950.

His ashes were scattered in the garden, near the hut in which he wrote his essays and plays. Spring is the perfect time to visit Shaw’s Corner. The garden is beautiful but the house is not too crowded with visitors. To plan your visit, log onto www.nationaltrust.org.uk/shawscorner

