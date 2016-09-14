Irish Heritage youth bursary

Irish Heritage started its 2016/17 season with a selection of Irish and international music

Irish Heritage – the body which supports young Irish musicians and composers in the UK – started its new 2016/17 season with a promise of bold and innovative events. Everything ranging from Irish emigrant-inspired performances to pure, classical offerings is covered in the schedule, which kicked off recently with a concert.

The opening night featured performances by the joint winners of last year’s inaugural Irish Heritage Music Bursary – mezzo-soprano Carolyn Holt and pianist Máire Carroll. Their well-thought-out programme included a selection of Irish and international music by the likes of Mahler, Bax, Chopin, Field and Hammerstein.

The Thursday night audience at the Royal Overseas League, St James’s St in Piccadilly was also treated to the world premiere of London-based Irish composer David Wallace’s song-cycle of Yeats’ poems.

Following the successes of Carolyn and Máire last year, and the programme in general, Irish Heritage has promised to give its bursary scheme an important position in this year’s plans, with the competition scheduled for November 17.

The artistic series for 2016-17 will also feature opera, jazz and traditional performances, as well as individual focus sessions on young Irish artists. A highlight of the season will be the world premiere of London Irish Reflections – a musical and multimedia production based on the stories of Irish emigrants in the capital from the 1950s.

There is also a carol service planned for December as well as fundraising events such as a golf day at Luton Hoo on 30 September and a sit-down dinner in May next year.

Irish Heritage, a voluntary organisation which has been running for more than 40 years, aims to show that it remains the leading champion of young Irish musical talent in Britain. It has helped numerous performers complete their musical education and make their first steps in the industry. Many of those it has supported have gone on to enjoy successful careers and, through its continued efforts, it hopes that this list will continue to grow.

• Tickets can be bought at www.irishheritage.co.uk or through Kathy O’Regan on 020 7226 4578 or at kathy.oregan@hotmail.co.uk