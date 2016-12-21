Irish Films shine at London Awards
Irish films Sing Street and Love & Friendship shine at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards
Love & Friendship is among the front-runners of the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards with seven nominations.
Period comedy Love & Friendship ties with Moonlight, which earned two acting nods for its lead Kate Beckinsale and two for supporting actor for Tom Bennett, Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year and Screenwriter of the Year for director Whit Stillman.
Other nominees for Film of the Year include American Honey, Fire at Sea, I, Daniel Blake, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Nocturnal Animals, Son of Saul, and Toni Erdmann.
British/Irish Film of the Year is also a race between American Honey, High-Rise, I, Daniel Blake, and Sing Street.
John Carney’s Sing Street also earned nominations for music in the Technical Achievement category, and for lead actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in the Young British/Irish Performer of the Year category.
Also in the Technical category DOP Robbie Ryan has been nominated for his cinematography on Andrea Arnold’s American Honey. While in the British/Irish Short Film of the Year category Natasha Waugh’s superb abortion-themed short Terminal in one of the five nominees. Terminal recently screened in London as part of the 2016 Irish Film Festival London.
Nominees for Actor of the Year include Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Paterson’s Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals and Peter Simonischek for Toni Erdmann.
The female equivalent is a battle between Amy Adams (Arrival), Beckinsale (Love & Friendship), Sandra Huller (Toni Erdmann), Isabelle Support (Things to Come) and Emma Stone (La La Land).
The winners will be announced at London’s Mayfair Hotel on 22 January (17).
The list of nominees includes:
Film of the Year
American Honey
Fire at Sea
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Love & Friendship
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Nocturnal Animals
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
British/Irish Film of the Year
American Honey
High-Rise
I, Daniel Blake
Love & Friendship
Sing Street
Actor of the Year
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Adam Driver – Paterson
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Peter Simonischek – Toni Erdmann
Actress of the Year
Amy Adams – Arrival
Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship
Sandra Hüller – Toni Erdmann
Isabelle Huppert – Things to Come
Emma Stone – La La Land
Supporting Actor of the Year
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Tom Bennett – Love & Friendship
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Shia LaBeouf – American Honey
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Supporting Actress of the Year
Viola Davis – Fences
Greta Gerwig – 20th Century Women
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Riley Keough – American Honey
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Director of the Year
Maren Ade – Toni Erdmann
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
László Nemes – Son of Saul
Screenwriter of the Year
Maren Ade – Toni Erdmann
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Whit Stillman – Love & Friendship
British/Irish Actor
Tom Bennett – Love & Friendship, Life on the Road
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge, Silence
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dave Johns – I, Daniel Blake
David Oyelowo – A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe
British/Irish Actress
Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship
Rebecca Hall – Christine
Naomie Harris – Moonlight, Our Kind of Traitor, Collateral Beauty
Ruth Negga – Loving, Iona
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
