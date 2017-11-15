Irish film, the old dance halls and the Beatles

November 15, 2017

Spectrum Radio, based in London, as part of the multi-ethnic Spectrum station, will this week feature a number of guests from: the Irish Film Festival London, organised by Kelly O’Connor, the history of the Irish dancehalls; From the Candy Store to the Galtymore, and the Beatle’s extensive Irish connections.

The two-hour long show, presented by Gerry Byrne, is broadcast on Saturdays at 11.00 am and Sundays at midnight on 558 am and on the web, www.irishradio.org.

Talking to Irish Spectrum Radio this weekend will be Kelly O’Connor, Founder and Director of Irish Film London, who will preview Song of Granite, The Secret Scripture and In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America., all showing at the festival between 29 November and 3 December.

P.J. Cunningham, co-editor, with Dr Joe Kearney, of ‘From the Candy Store to the Galtymore‘ (featured in last week’s ‘Irish World’) will reveal how oral histories from Ireland’s golden show band era of the 1950s to the 1970s were gathered for the book.

Presenter Gerry Byrne will rack up the nostalgia playing tunes from that era by Big Tom, Larry Cunningham, Margot and many more.

Later this month at the home of the English National Opera, the London Coliseum, Irish singers Imelda May and Una Healy will join the Capital Voices and the London Concert Orchestra to celebrate the music of the Beatles in a Symphonic Beatles concert to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

In a sort of a preview of that concert Gerry will explore the Beatles’ extensive Irish connections – three of them had family in Ireland – with Richard Porter, who owned the Beatles shop by Abbey Road Studios for many years, and who is a tour guide and author.

