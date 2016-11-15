Irish Film London Awards Winners Announced

The 6th Irish Film Festival London Announces Award Winners at Launch Ceremony

In the presence of the Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall, at the Irish Embassy, the festival launched its 2016 edition with a line-up of world class Irish feature films, shorts and documentaries. Features include the multi-award winning A Date for Mad Mary, the subtle and heartfelt Twice Shy, hilarious comedy The Young Offenders,the Christopher Lloyd-starring horror I Am Not a Serial Killer, Irish-American drama Emerald City, and the delightful Pat Shortt farce The Flag.

Documentaries include Fís na Fuiseoige, a stunning visual exploration of the diversity of local places in Ireland, as seen from a bird’s-eye view, The Queen of Ireland, which traces Ireland’s journey towards marriage equality via the life of drag queen and national treasure Panti Bliss, and Born & Reared, a touching documentary on the effects of ‘The Troubles’ on a diverse cross section of Northern Irish Men.

Other highlights include Eibh Collins’ powerful Irish Short Film Programme as well as the Irish Film Board’s selection of shorts, After 16, which celebrates the centenary of the Easter Rising and an audience with Oscar-nominated Director (and festival patron) Lenny Abrahamson.

As part of the launch ceremony the festival award winners were announced:

The Súil Eile Award, in association with O’Donovan Waste, went to The Young Offenders and was accepted by lead actors Chris Walley and Alex Murphy.

The Best Feature Film Award, in association with A&L Goodbody, went to A Date For Mad Mary. The award was presented by Niamh Ryan and was accepted by actress Tara Lee.

The Award for Best Short Film, sponsored by Irish cinema website Scannain.com, and presented by Irish Film London’s founder and director Kelly O’Connor went to Adulting and was accepted by Director Linda Bhreathnach.

Best Documentary, in association with Tourism Ireland, presented by Grainne Murphy went to Fís na Fuiseoige and accepted by Director Aodh Ó Coileái.

Finally, the the inaugural Ros Hubbard Award for Acting was presented to Alex Murphy and Chris Walley for their performances in The Young Offenders and was presented by Ros Hubbard.

Speaking at the Launch, Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall said of this year’s programme, “It is a fine example of the diversity, charm and power of Irish film making”.

Festival Director Kelly O’Connor went on to say, “We thought that after last year’s huge releases Room and Brooklyn, this year would be tough to programme. But our Irish Film makers have not let us down. Huge respect goes to our award winners, who have really stood out this year. I’d like to also take this opportunity to thank our awards sponsors, who have made all this possible”.

The festival runs 23-27 November across 10 venues in London, including the Tricycle in Kilburn, Curzon Soho and the Regent St Cinema.

www.irishfilmfestivallondon.com