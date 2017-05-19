Irish Film: Handsome Devils on Regent Street

Three cast members from John Butler’s latest film to be interviewed on stage by Attitude Magazine Editor Matt Todd

This Tuesday evening Regent Street Cinema are running a screening of the newest John Butler film Handsome Devil, starring Andrew Scott, Moe Dunford, Fionn O’Shea and Nick Galitzine.

Lauded as the film this year that made renowned BBC film critic Mark Kermode cry, it focuses on the relationship between two roommates in a rugby-obsessed Irish boarding school. Loosely based on Butler’s own days at Blackrock College, it manages to capture an authentic Ross O’Carroll-Kelly backdrop for this tale.

The twin leads Ned, played by Fionn O’Shea and Conor, played by Nick Galitzine are inadvertently paired up as co-habitating duo, despite their directly opposing personalities. Ned is the creative music fan, while Conor joins the school as a rugby hero, prone to violent outbursts. The boys struggle to find common ground across the physical wall of furniture Ned build to separate their sides of the room.

Moe Dunford (Vikings, Patrick’s Day) fills the uncomfortable boots of a homophobic rugby coach while Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Hamlet) resounds with echoes of Robin Williams’ Mr. Keating in Dead Poets Society with his Mr. Sherry.

The Hollywood reporter gave a glowing review: “Winning performances from O’Shea and Galitzine as odd-couple pals, plus nuanced work from a terrific Andrew Scott… make this a feel-good ‘It Gets Better’ tale that should speak to young audiences — LGBT teens in particular.”

In a post screening Q&A at the BFI Flare earlier this year, director John Butler said that although the film drew on aspects of his own school days, he himself was a combination of both boys: a gay, music-loving sports fan. He later told the Irish News that “this is not a period film and even now that issue remains, where there isn’t an ‘out’ premiership soccer player or professional Rugby Union player. It makes you realise that this idea of being forced to choose one thing or the other persists, in a way.”

In a post Marriage Equality referendum Ireland, where the front runner for the new Taoiseach is currently Leo Varadkar, a proudly gay politician, this story feels like a topic about as timely as they come.

Run in collaboration with Irish Film London, this screening is one of their year-round events, which celebrate and champion Irish Film, from big hits like this, to short films from first-time film makers.

Tuesday’s 6.30pm screening will be followed by a Q&A with 3 cast members: Fionn O’Shea, Nick Galitzine and Moe Dunford and will be hosted by the editor of Attitude Magazine Matt Todd.

Tickets on sale from: www.irishfilmlondon.com

