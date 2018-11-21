Win: Tickets for Irish Film Festival screening

November 21, 2018

Irish Film Festival back with a bang

Irish World has teamed with Irish Film Festival and offers 3 lucky winners an opportunity to win a pair of tickets for the following screening:

  • Poc na nGael (Puck of the Irish) + An Cosc (The Ban)
    https://www.irishfilmfestivallondon.com/events/2018/11/24/poc-na-ngael-short

Poc na nGael + An Cosc (The Ban) takes place this Saturday, 24th November. The film focuses on the similarities between Ireland’s Hurling and Canada’s ice hockey and how one influenced the other. Clare Hurling legend Ger Loughnane presents an insight into the Irish connections to ice hockey in Canada.

The screening takes place at 3pm at Regent Street Cinema (309 Regent St, London W1B 2HW).

Irish Film London which runs from 21-25 November is in its eighth year and presents the latest Irish Film & Animation to a London audience.

The organisation, whose patrons include Colin Farrell, Lenny Abrahamson and Ros Hubbard, runs events through the year, including the film section of St. Patrick’s Day Festival with the Mayor of London.

The festival brings together industry professionals, film fans and fans of Irish Arts & Culture. Focusing on Irish productions, scripts and casts, IFL provides a platform for Irish Film in London to ensure the best of Irish creative talent is continually promoted in the UK.

For your chance to win: email name and contact tel number: sales@theirishworld.com

 

