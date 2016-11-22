Irish Film Festival London Kilburn Competition

Win Irish Film Festival Tickets for Tricycle Cinema screenings

For your chance to win 2 tickets to see all five films screening at Tricycle Cinema this week, as part of the Irish Film Festival London, answer this simple question:

Which Irish actor stars in ‘The Flag’ as Harry Hambridge?

  • Ardal O’Hanlon
  • Pat Shortt
  • Aidan Gillen

Please email your answer, including a contact number to maura@theirishworld.com, call 0208 453 7800, or like the Irish Film Festival London post on our Facebook page to enter.

Winners will be notified by noon on Friday 25th November.

Screenings include:
Fri 25th, 6.30pm: I am Not a Serial Killer + Q&A
Sat 26th, 2.15pm: In the Name of the Father + Q&A
Sat 26th, 8pm: The Young Offenders + Q&A
Sun 27th, 1pm: Fis na Fuiseoige / The Lark’s View + Q&A
Sun 27th 2.30pm: The Flag

Watch the festival trailer here:

Terms:
Tickets are non transferrable.
No cash alternative.
Valid for IFFL festival screenings at Tricycle only.
Other usual Irish World Ts&Cs apply.

