Irish Film Festival London 2018 seeks film submissions

July 4, 2018

Features, animations, shorts and documentaries sought for Irish Film Festival London

The 8th Irish Film Festival London takes place at the Regent Street Cinema, Picturehouse Central and the Marylebone Hotel this autumn, showcasing the latest and greatest Irish film and animation to London audiences.

Over the last eight years the festival has built a strong reputation for delighting audiences, while supporting up and coming Irish filmmakers.

Each year the festival runs for five days (this year it will be 21st-25th November 2018), and presents upward of 25 films including the UK Premieres of Ireland’s latest big feature films, as well as short films from some of the newest filmmaking talents on the scene.

In addition to film screenings, there is usually industry panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities, and a vibrant festival hub, where filmmakers and film fans can mingle.

IFFL boasts Irish director Lenny Abrahamson as a patron, whose critically acclaimed Room received four nominations at the 88th Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

Abrahamson said “The Irish film industry is growing and evolving at a rapid pace, and the UK is an important partner in our future.

“The Irish Film Festival London is a solid springboard, and the team does everything they can to enhance the opportunities for Irish filmmakers there.

This festival is a great chance for Irish filmmakers to build awareness with UK audiences and the London based industry.”

If the line-up of the Galway Film Fleadh is anything to go by, this year’s ‘films to watch’ seem to be Ross Whitaker’s Katie, a fascinating documentary about Ireland’s female boxing super star Katie Taylor, The Belly of the Whale, a crime drama starring Pat Shortt and Lewis MacDougall and the highly anticipated Irish Famine feature from Lance Daly: Black 47. But we will have to wait until later in the year for the IFFL line-up.

Film submissions are now being sought via the online portal Film Freeway, where they will be assessed by a panel of judges, including IFL Founder Kelly O’Connor, and world renowned Irish Shorts Programmer Eibh Collins.

All submitted films are in the running for one of the festival’s prestigious awards. Last year The Drummer and the Keeper scooped the Best Feature Award, with the film’s lead actor Jacob McCarthy also picking up the Ros Hubbard Award for Acting. Other awards up for grabs include: Best Short Film, Best Documentary and the Súil Eile Award.

Submission fees are as follows:

Features and documentaries (Over 50mins including credits): Early Bird: £35, Regular Deadline £50.

Shorts: Early Bird: £15, Regular Deadline: £25

Films must be considered to have an Irish connection to qualify: “IFFL’s main objective is to present films stemming from Ireland and the Irish Diaspora, but will also accept submissions from non-Irish filmmakers whose films are about Ireland or Irish people.”

The submission deadline is 14th September 2018.

More information about the Irish Film Festival London can be found at www.irishfilmlondon.com

