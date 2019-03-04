Taking the boat was never like this

Cinemas, shops, games rooms, literary quotes splashed across walls and, most importantly, panoramic sea views – meet Irish Ferries’ €150 million state-of-art eco-friendly mega-ferry, the W.B Yeats.

The company’s new flagship passenger ferry – which has faced setbacks in the past year – was finally unveiled last week. The luxurious ferry – which has already attracted industry award nominations – measures 195m in length and is capable of transporting 300 cars and 165 trucks.

With a capacity for 1,750 passengers, who can luxuriate in the sleek, brightly-lit rooms, 135 crew members are there for your every need.

As well as having pristine living quarters, there is also beautiful surroundings for fine dining.

Having installed many forward-thinking technologies, W.B. Yeats is the first new build ferry to be nominated for two industry-leading Shippax awards, as well as a Ferry Shipping Summit Award.

Committed to improving the sustainability of the Irish Ferries fleet, the W.B. Yeats has been fitted with next-generation engineering systems and is the first new build passenger ferry installed with the latest in emissions scrubber technology to reduce harmful air emissions.

On board, energy efficient LED lighting systems have been installed throughout and recyclable materials are replacing plastics like straws and lids on-board.

W.B. Yeats is currently sailing between Holyhead and Dublin but will also offer transfers to a Dublin-France schedule on 14 March to serve the Irish holiday and freight market. It returns to the Holyhead route on 1 October 2019.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director of Irish Ferries, said: “We are delighted to welcome guests on board the W.B. Yeats this afternoon. While this spectacular ship is already in service on the Irish Sea, we are very excited to get her started on the Dublin to Cherbourg crossing which will strengthen our tourism and trading links with France, one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations.”

The fare for a one-way Holyhead-Dublin journey starts at £84 for a car and driver. However, living the suite life will cost you at least €699, albeit with a full breakfast and a cabin steward included among the premium perks.

The new ferry strikes one as being more of a cruise ship than a ferry – with spacious lounges, a feature stairwell leading to its shop and a conscious effort to make more of the panoramic sea views.