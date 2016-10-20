Irish Ferries Best Coach & Groups Ferry Operator

Irish Ferries has been voted Best Ferry Operator by readers of Group Leisure Magazine

Marie McCarthy, Coach and Groups Manager for Irish Ferries, was delighted to receive the award last night at the annual awards ceremony, held in Birmingham.

The ferry company has a dedicated Coach and Groups department which provides personal telephone support to organisers and goes the extra mile for groups on-board.

Irish Ferries’ popularity with Coach & Group Market is based on its reliability and value, as well as the facilities offered to coach drivers, the support given to elderly and less mobile passengers, and extra services such as real-time sailing updates via its mobile-friendly website, and ship-wide WiFi.

“Most groups travel on our flagship, Ulysses, which at 50,938 tonnes is the largest and most luxurious car ferry on the Irish Sea, and offers superb facilities,” says Marie McCarthy, Irish Ferries’ Coach and Groups Manager.

“Ireland is a wonderful touring destination, offering easy access, variety of scenery, good-value accommodation and friendly locals. The Wild Atlantic Way is already a fantastic touring success and the tourist board’s latest project, Ireland’s Ancient East is bringing the history of the Midlands and south-east to a new audience,” adds Marie.

UK Group Reservations 0151 242 1615, www.irishferries.com