Irish favour public proposals

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Irish say “I do” to extravagant, wacky and pubic marriage proposals

– 55% would like a ‘public’ proposal

– 10% of Irish people would turn down a “thoughtless” proposal

– A fifth of people admit an extravagant proposal would make them more likely to say ‘yes’

Asking for a partner’s hand in marriage was once considered a private and intimate act. However, according to a new study, that’s no longer the case, with a growing trend towards extravagant public proposals and wild themed events, all aimed at attracting maximum attention and securing that all-important ‘yes’.

The study was commissioned by Interflora to help them better understand romantic trends ahead of Valentine’s Day, and sought views from 1,000 unmarried male and female couples across the Republic of Ireland (ROI).

It reveals more than half (55%) of those questioned plan to propose, or would like to be proposed to, in a public location to ensure maximum attention, with an exotic beach (12%), the place they first met (13%), a famous landmark (7%), or a restaurant or pub (6%) emerging as the most popular locations.

The study also revealed the most popular ‘extravagant proposal’ trends as:

1. A “proposal cake” containing a ring

2. A flash mob proposal

3. A marriage proposal necklace

4. A choreographed proposal

5. A street art proposal

67% of us also admit there is more pressure than ever to deliver a unique and memorable event as part of a proposal, and not without good reason, as 20% questioned say an extravagant proposal would make them more likely to say ‘yes’, while 10% claim they would turn down a “thoughtless” proposal outright!

Somewhat surprisingly, a whopping 17% of women reveal they would be happy to be the ones who propose to their partner, with timing appearing as an important factor. The study revealed that, on average, it takes an Irish couple two years and 11 months to get engaged after first meeting.

Erica Nicholson, Senior Brand Manager for Interflora, said: “Here at Interflora, we help people celebrate their special occasions on a daily basis, and we’re passionate about understanding exactly what makes them tick when it comes to life’s most important moments.

“With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, we wanted to find out whether the humble proposal has evolved, and if the internet trend of setting up and filming an extravagant proposal is actually something people here in the UK are interested in.

“Fascinatingly, it is, and as our research highlighted, in many cases, popping the question is becoming as much of an event as the wedding itself, with people going to great lengths to ensure their proposal is as special as possible”.

Interflora has conducted a nationwide search for the country’s most original proposal idea. The winner was determined by a public vote and that lucky person’s Ultimate Proposal dream came true in time for Valentine’s Day 2017. For more details and to see the proposal take place, visit www.interflora.co.uk/content/the-ultimate-proposal/