Irish Family €39m Euromillions winner

January 10, 2018

Family ‘syndicate’ comes forward as €39m Euromillions winner

A small Malahide ‘family syndicate’ has scooped a 38.9 million euro prize jackpot. The family, who wish to remain private, became Ireland’s latest EuroMillionaires on 29 December and collected their cheque at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin.

They purchased the winning ticket from The Village Shop in Malahide shopping centre, Dublin, on the day of the draw. They checked their numbers in the same shop the next morning.

One member of the family, said: “This is life-changing. It is amazing to think that we and our family members are now secure for the rest of our lives. But we won’t go crazy. We have no plans to move to the moon.”

He added that the family was slowly coming to terms with the win. I checked my ticket as normal in a shop the morning after the draw. A message came up to contact the National Lottery. I knew then we had won. I was dizzy,” he said.

The ticket holder went home and told the rest of the family.

“We stayed in all day. There were lots of emotions. We kept looking at each other laughing and crying,” he added.

“You always hope that some day you would win a jackpot, but never really believe it will happen. For us our dreams have come true.

“We had a friend staying and we broke the news to him on Sunday. He said he could not believe he was sleeping under the same roof as people who had won almost 39 million euro.”

While the family are reported to be considering buying a new house, they would like to start a business and they are planning a holiday in the Bahamas or the Maldives, but their spokesperson said they wouldn’t be rushing into anything.

“We haven’t had much sleep in the last week. We will take our time before we make any big changes,” he said.

“What is great is that we can look after family and help make their lives easier also. That will give us great pleasure.”