Irish events in the UK this Autumn

10/02/2019

Irish music, film. theatre, arts and charity events coming up this season

Arts & Culture

Nathan Carter plays the Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage on Tuesday 1 October.

Hozier plays the London Palladium, Argyll Street, W1F 7TF on Tuesday 1 October, and Thursday 3 October to Saturday 5 October. ‘With special guest David Keenan’.

Eimear McBride delivers the New Statesman / Goldsmiths Prize Lecture, ‘Why the Novel Matters’, at Goldsmiths, University of London, 8 Lewisham Way, SE14 6NW on Wednesday 2 October.

Culinary Salon at Fortnum & Mason with Peter Hannan and Richard Corrigan 181 Piccadilly, W1A 1ER on Wednesday 2 October.

Stars of Irish Country Curtis Magee, Louise Morrisey, Stephen Smyth and Mick Flavin make up the line-up for at the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Wednesday 2 October.

BFI London Film Festival will show eight Irish films from Wednesday 2 October to Sunday 13 October.

Irish Heritage hold an ‘Annual Review and Announcement of Programme for 2019/20’ at the offices of Killik & Co, 44-46 Grosvenor Street, W1K 3HN on Thursday 3 October. ‘The evening will feature a conversation with and performance by Irish Heritage’s 2018/19 Music Bursary recipient for Performance, flautist Amy Gillen.

Simon Lepper (piano) accompanies an Independent Opera Scholars’ Recital at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Thursday October 3rd.

ICC Hammersmith Tom Crean – Antarctic Explorer brings to life the intrepid Antarctic explorer and one of Ireland’s unsung heroes, in a solo performance by Aidan Dooley at ICC Hammersmith on Friday 4 October.

Jason Byrne plays the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Friday 4 October and the Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, WC2H 7BX from Thursday 10 October to Saturday 12 October.

ICC Hammersmith weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. Beginners from 5pm and full session from 6:30pm. Everyone welcome.

All Folk’d Up play the Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Saturday 5 October.

Angela’s Ashes – The Musical plays at the newly revamped Fairfield Halls, Park Lane, Croydon CR9 1DG until Saturday 5 October.

ICC HAMMERSMITH James Carty, Eimear McGeown and Sinead Egan perform on Saturday 5 October.

ICC HAMMERSMITH screens The Drummer and The Keeper Thursday 10 October followed by a Q&A and musical performance with director Nick Kelly.

Irish Comedy Club at London Irish Centre Camden on Thursday 10 October, with Paddy Lennox, Niamh Marron, John Lynn and MC Michael Legge

Ciara Rafferty plays the Chapel at London Irish Centre Camden on Thu rsday 10 October.

ICC Hammersmith sculpture exhibition by Clonakilty sculptor Moss Gaynor until Friday 11 October. Read about it here.

Ryan McMullan plays Dingwalls, 11 Middle Yard, NW1 8AB 5NE on Friday 11 October.

Garret Moore plays Sister Midnight Records, 4 Tanners Hill, SE8 4PJ on Friday 11 October.

Comedian Jimeoin plays the Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday 11 October; and the Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank Centre on Saturday 2 November.

Belfast choreographer Oona Doherty’s multi-disciplinary performance Hard to Be Soft at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank Centre on Friday 11 October.

Two Door Cinema Club play the O2 on Friday 11 October

Chris de Burgh at the Royal Albert Hall Friday 11 October

Sharon Byrne’s black comedy, GUTTED, about three strong women working in a fish factory in 1980s Dublin at the ICC Hammersmith Friday 11 October; the Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA on Saturday 12 October; the Pumphouse Theatre, 5-6 Local Board Road, Watford WD17 2JP on Monday 14 October; the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ on Tuesday 15 October; Mirth, Marvel and Maud, 186 Hoe Street, E17 4QH on Wednesday 16 October and Thursday 17 October; and the Omnibus Theatre, 1 Clapham Common North Side, SW4 OQW on Tuesday 29 October and Wednesday 30 October.

One Night In Dublin, the Broadway, Barking IG11 7LS on Saturday 12 October.

Novelist Eithne Cullen talks about her books Never Not In My Thoughts and Pencils and Other Stories at Chingford Library, The Green, E4 7EN from 11am-1pm, and at Walthamstow Library, High Street, E17 7JN from 2-4pm on Saturday 12 October as part of Libraries Week.

The Blackwater Ceili Band play ICC HAMMERSMITH on Saturday 12 October.

Wigmore Hall pianist Simon Lepper accompanies soprano Soraya Mafi at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Sunday 13 October.

HEARTBEAT OF HOME, from the producers of Riverdance, at the Piccadilly Theatre, 16 Denman Street, W1D 7DY until Sunday 13 October.

WIGMORE HALL Barry Douglas performs Shostakovich with the Borodin Quartet at Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Monday 14 October.

BOOK CLUB Novelist Jan Carson reads from and discusses her novel The Fire Starters, winner of the European Union Prize for Literature, at ICC HAMMERSMITH Book Club on Monday 14 October.

THE ACADEMIC play Scala, 275 Pentonville Road, N1 9NL on Tuesday 15 October.

Dundalk five piece Just Mustard play the Sebright Arms, 31-35 Coate Street, E2 9AG on Tuesday 15 October 15th.

COMEDIAN Ed Byrne plays the Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage on Wednesday 16 October.

Poetry Evening London Irish Centre Camden with Tony Walsh and Stephen James Smith, on Wednesday 16 October.

THE DIVINE COMEDY at the Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9DZ on Thursday 17 October.

FILM discussion group at ICC HAMMERSMITH screens Paddy Breathnach’s Cuban melodrama Viva on Thursday 17 October

Hannah Paris plays the Chapel at LONDON IRISH CENTRE CAMDEN on Thursday 17 October

LUKA BLOOM plays Nell’s Jazz and Blues, 3 North End Crescent, W14 8TG on Saturday 19 October.

PAT SHORTT plays LONDON IRISH CENTRE CAMDEN on Saturday 19 October.

CARMINA play ICC HAMMERSMITH on Saturday 19 October.

Maura Judges performs Lady Gregory: a Galway Life at the Bread & Roses Theatre, 68 Clapham Manor Street, SW4 6DZ on Sunday 20 October and Monday 21 October; and the Hen and Chickens Theatre, 109 St Paul’s Road, N1 2NA from Tuesday 22 October to Saturday 26 October.

Charlie Landsborough plays the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Monday 21 October

BOYZONE play the London Palladium, Argyll Street, W1F 7TF from Monday 21 October to Friday 25 October

THE CORONAS play Camden Assembly, 49 Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8AN on Wednesday 23 October.

Pianist Simon Lepper accompanies mezzo-soprano Catriona Morison at WIGMORE HALL, 36 Wigmore Street, W1U 2BP on Wednesday 23 October.

Heidi Talbot and Adam Holmes play KINGS PLACE, 90 York Way, N1 9AG on Wednesday October 23rd.

Contemporary Irish artists Kate Fahey, Adam Gibney, Jonathan Mayhew, with exhibition curator Séamus McCormack, for a tour of Scaffold, a group exhibition at the artist-run Bomb Factory Art Foundation, 9-15 Elthorne Road, N19 4AJ on Thursday 24 October.

Richard James plays the Chapel at the LONDON IRISH CENTRE CAMDEN on Thursday 24 October.

Marc O’Reilly joins Kairos 4Tet at KINGS PLACE, 90 York Way, N1 9AG on Thursday 24 October.

ARTEMIS FOWL author Eoin Colfer, introduces a new spin-off series, The Fowl Twins at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank Centre on Friday 25 October.

Return To London Town festival runs from Friday 25 October to Monday 28 October. Concerts, céilís, set dancing workshops and sessions. Venues include the Clayton Crown Hotel, the Windmill Hotel and St Agnes’ Centre.

ICC Hammersmith Irish Women in Cinema Festival from Thursday 25 October to Saturday 27 October. Thursday Song for a Raggy Boy plus Q&A with director Aisling Walsh. Friday Hush-a-Bye and Q&A with Margo Harkin followed by Anne Devlin and Q&A with Pat Murphy. Saturday 12 Days in July and Q&A with Margo Harkin; followed by a panel discussion: Irish Women in Film in a changing Ireland and a changing World; and finishing with Bernadette – Notes on a Political Journey and Q&A with Lelia Doolan.

Sinead O’Brien plays the Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank Centre on Thursday 25 October; and the Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8EH on Saturday 26 October.

IRISH RAMBLING HOUSE London Irish Centre Camden on Saturday 26 October and Sunday 27 October

Andy Irvine plays at KINGS PLACE 90 York Way, N1 9AG on Thursday 31 October.

Laura Snowden of Tir Eolas plays KINGS PLACE, 90 York Way, N1 9AG on Sunday 27 October.

Irish Literary Society host The Belfast Agreement and Brexit at the Bloomsbury Hotel, 22 Great Russell Street, WC1B 3NN on Monday 28

Gilbert O’Sullivan plays CADOGAN HALL Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, SW1X 9DQ on Monday 28 October.

David Coulter’s re-interpretation of Tom Waits’ Swordfishtrombones at the Barbican Hall on Monday 28 October.

Poet Paul Muldoon curates Against the Grain, at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank Centre on Wednesday 30 October.

Brian Kennedy plays Nell’s Jazz and Blues, 3 North End Crescent, W14 8TG on Thursday 31 October.

Picture This play the Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8EH on Friday 1 November.

Phelim Drew (son of The Dubliners’ Ronnie) brings his one-man show, Joxer Daly Esq., to ICC HAMMERSMITH on Friday 1 November.

Camille O’Sullivan plays the Union Chapel, Compton Avenue, N1 2XD on Friday 1 November and Saturday 2 November.

Ye Vagabonds play Cecil Sharp House, 2 Regent’s Park Road, NW1 7AY on Saturday 2 November.

Girl Band play the Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High Street, NW1 8QP on Tuesday 5 November.

Ciarán Dowd brings Padre Rodolfo to the Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE from Tuesday 5 November to Saturday 9 November.

Ardal O’Hanlon plays the Richmond Theatre, The Green, Richmond, TW9 1QJ on Sunday 3 November; New Wimbledon Theatre, The Broadway, SW19 1QG on Tuesday 5 November; and Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY on Wednesday 6 November.

Community and Charities

Benefit Dance in memory of Colm Burke (from Clonbur, Co Galway) Saturday 5 October from 8pm at The Fleadh, Preston Rd, Wembley, Middx HA3 0QA. Music by Barry Owen. Auction • Raffle • Tickets. £5 . Please call Maria on 07958 577605

Leeds Irish Centre Carvery Sun 6 October York Rd, Leeds LS9 9NT Tel 0113 2480 887. Lunch served 1pm Music by All Folk’d Up. IN THE EVENING Paul Gallagher and Mary B Benefit Dance

Trinity College Dining Club Joint Dinner with the TCD London Association on Wednesday 2 October at the Cavalry & Guards Club, 127 Piccadilly, W1J 7PX. Keynote speaker is former U@ manager Paul McGuinness

Southwark Irish Pensioners’ Project 25th Anniversary celebration at Millwall FC, Zampa Road, SE16 3LN on Thursday 3 October.

Hope Foundation Annual Gala Fundraising Dinner at the May Fair Hotel, Stratton Street, W1J 8LT on Friday 4 October.

icap Battle of the Networks Night on Monday 7 October at the Marylebone Hotel, 47 Welbeck Street, W1G 8DN. ‘

New Horizon Youth Centre MASSAOKE for World Homeless Day at West Handyside Canopy, Granary Square, N1C 4BZ on Thursday 10 October.

Quiz Night at South London Irish Centre, 138-140 Hartfield Road, SW19 3TG on Friday 11 October.

Céilí night hosted by the Irish Chaplaincy in St. Joseph’s Parish Centre, Highgate Hill, N19 5NE on Friday 11 October with music by the Luckpenny Céilí band and raffle.

London Irish Network Club Night on the second Saturday of the month (which means this month it’ll be on the 12 October), at the Skinners Arms, 114 Judd Street, WC1H 9NT.

Haringey Irish Cultural Community Centre, Pretoria Road, N17 8DX hold AGM on Tuesday 15 October. The Centre is looking for new trustees. For more details contact Secretary Bernie McGowan at 07876 411124.

The Traveller Movement launches #CutItOut campaign, in the House of Commons on Wednesday 16 October as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Charity Family Race Night at South London Irish Centre, 138-140 Hartfield Road, SW19 3TG on Friday 18 October.

Kerry Person of the Year Gala Dinner at the Clayton Crown Hotel, 152 Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 3ED on Friday 18 October with Daithí Ó Sé will honour anaesthetist Prof. Michael Mythen

The Terence MacSwiney Commemoration Committee is organising a 99th Anniversary Commemoration in Brixton on Sunday 27 October at 2pm at the junction of Brixton Hill and Jeb Avenue

Leitrim Association Seniors’ Event at Mazenod Community Hall, Quex Road, NW6 4PS on Sunday 3 November.

Ireland Funds Gala Dinner at Plaisterer’s Hall, One London Wall, EC2Y 5JU on Wednesday 6 November, £5,500 a table or £550 per person.

UCD Business School London Dinner at the Savoy Hotel, Strand, WC2R OEZ on Thursday 7 November. Keynote Speaker will be former Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD.

Irish Regiments Associations at the Field of Remembrance, Westminster Abbey on Thursday 7 November from 11am.

West London Irish Society annual Dinner Dance will Saturday 9 November at the Clayton Hotel Chiswick, 626 Chiswick High Road, W4 5RY.