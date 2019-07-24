Irish Embassy: Renew your Irish passport online

07/24/2019

The Embassy of Ireland has asked the Irish World to publish this public information message for Irish passport holders.

Are you ready for your summer holiday?

Don’t get caught out this summer – make sure you know where your passport is and check that it is still in date before you plan to travel. Within the EU, you can use your passport for travel until the date of expiry. Outside the EU, validity requirements may vary – make sure you check the entry requirements for your destination in plenty of time before your trip.

Did you know that online is the quickest way to renew your Irish passport?

If you currently hold an Irish passport, or your passport has expired within the last five years, you can renew your passport from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day.

Renewing your child’s passport?

Did you know you can also renew your child’s passport online? Children can no longer be included on their parents’ or guardians’ passports – this is intended to make international travel more secure for children.

Over 3,000 online children’s applications have been received from Britain since the Online Passport Renewal Service expanded – bringing significant benefits for citizens with faster turnaround times and lower costs.

Can I visit the Passport Office in person?

If you need to travel urgently, you can come to the Irish Passport Office in London but you should book an appointment at www.passportappointments.ie.

Our Passport and Consular Services Office is located separately to the Embassy at 114a Cromwell Road, SW7 4ES.

Travelling to the United States?

Your passport must be valid up to your return date and must be an electronic (biometric) passport – distinguishable by the symbol on the front of the passport booklet. You should also apply for an ESTA under the Visa Waiver Programme.

How do I apply for the first time?

If you are a first time applicant, you will need to make a paper application using the passport application form. You can get a passport form from the Passport Office, the Consulate of Ireland Edinburgh, the Consulate of Ireland in Cardiff or your nearest Irish centre. You can also contact us at passportlondon@dfa.ie with your details and we will post one to you.

Applicants can then post their applications directly to the Irish Passport Service at the Cork Office in Ireland:

Passport Service of Ireland

Great Britain Section

PO Box 907

South City DSU

Cork

Ireland T12 C825.

You can also avail of the Passport Express Service which is operated by the Glasgow and Liverpool post offices.

￼Irish citizens can find out more and apply online at https://www.dfa.ie/passportonline/