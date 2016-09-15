Want to work for the Irish Embassy in London?

The Irish Embassy, London is looking for an Office Manager

Office Manager/Senior Administrator

Embassy of Ireland, London

The Embassy of Ireland is seeking a highly motivated, enthusiastic and hardworking person with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to join and lead their Administration team in the near future.

Candidates should have a good standard of education, ideally to degree level; be an excellent communicator with proven skills in administration and office management; including accounting, budget control, HR, building and facilities management. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2/3 years’ experience in a similar role, and be interested in developing further experience in a diverse and busy office environment.

More information is available here office-manager-info-for-candidates-2016

Candidates should note that it is not envisaged that this appointment will lead to a permanent position.

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Fixed Term Contract

Location: London SW1X 7HR

Duration: 12 months

Start Date: October 2016

Gross Salary: £32,500 per annum

Deadline for applications is Friday 16th September.