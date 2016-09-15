Want to work for the Irish Embassy in London?
The Irish Embassy, London is looking for an Office Manager
Office Manager/Senior Administrator
Embassy of Ireland, London
The Embassy of Ireland is seeking a highly motivated, enthusiastic and hardworking person with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to join and lead their Administration team in the near future.
Candidates should have a good standard of education, ideally to degree level; be an excellent communicator with proven skills in administration and office management; including accounting, budget control, HR, building and facilities management. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2/3 years’ experience in a similar role, and be interested in developing further experience in a diverse and busy office environment.
More information is available here office-manager-info-for-candidates-2016
Candidates should note that it is not envisaged that this appointment will lead to a permanent position.
Vacancy Summary:
Job Type: Fixed Term Contract
Location: London SW1X 7HR
Duration: 12 months
Start Date: October 2016
Gross Salary: £32,500 per annum
Deadline for applications is Friday 16th September.
COMMENTS (0)
Sign in or create your account to join the discussion