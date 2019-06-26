Irish Elderly Advice Nertwork celebrate 26 years

A special Parliamentary celebration of 26 years of the Irish Elderly Advice Network took place in the Jubilee Room in the Palace of Westminster on Monday 17th June, hosted by Joan Ryan MP.

The event was held in recognition of the charity’s 26 years of work, tackling poverty and isolation among older Irish in London.

Guests were entertained with Irish music and song and heard speeches from the charity’s Culture Officer Nora Mulready, Joan Ryan MP, Ruaidhri Dowling from the Irish Embassy and Conor McGinn MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Ireland and Irish in Britain.

The Irish Elderly Advice Network was founded in 1993 after three elderly Irish men were found dead in their homes in Camden.

They had been completely isolated and had not been able to seek help or companionship in their later years – particularly in their final days.

These tragedies shook the Irish community and a number of passionate older Irish people came together to found the Irish Elderly Advice Network to try and ensure that this did not happen again.

Since then, the Irish Elderly Advice Network has grown to become one of London’s major Irish welfare charities, supporting older Irish people across London.

