Irish business schedule this Autumn

10/02/2019

Chartered Accountants Ireland London Society Pan-Accountancy Professional Lunch at the Mansion House, EC4N 8BH on Friday 4 October.

Irish International Business Network event on the benefits of being a Charity Trustee Tuesday 8 October at the offices of Arcadis, 34 York Way, N1 9AB. 

British Irish Trading Alliance’s networking evening the Rising Sun, 61 Carter Lane, EC4V 5DY on Thursday 10 October.

Elma O’Reilly, Founder of Parallel London, delivers an Employment Masterclass at the offices of Irish International Business Network, 15 Greycoat Place, SW1P 1SB on Tuesday 15 October from 6:30pm. 

Enterprise Ireland’s Digital Construction Week at ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL on Wednesday 16 October  and Thursday 17 October Reception at the Embassy of Ireland on Tuesday 1 October “for people and organisations leading digital transition across Ireland and the UK.”

Chartered Accountants Ireland London Society Thirsty Thursday drinks and networking at the Porterhouse, 21-22 Maiden Lane, WC2E 7NA on Thursday 17 October 

London Irish Town Planners seminar on the Densification of Urban Centres at Hanbury Hall, 22 Hanbury Street, E1 6QR on Thursday 17 October.

Chartered accountants discuss  Co-operation beyond Brexit in a panel event held at the Sloane Club, 52 Lower Sloane Street, SW1W 8BS on Tuesday 22 October.

Irish International Business Network (IIBN) Annual Conference at the Institution of Civil Engineers, One Great George Street, SW1P 3AA on Friday 8 November. 

