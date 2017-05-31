Irish builders adopt UK’s considerate contractors

A number of firms with Irish projects contacted the scheme

The Considerate Constructors Scheme – a non-profit, UK organisation which seeks to improve the overall image of the construction industry – has launched in Ireland.

Family-owned John Sisk and Son, which is a member of the international construction company SISK Group, are the first to register sites with the Scheme, starting at The Exchange in the heart of Dublin’s financial district.

This project involves the construction of a six-storey office block with a basement car park and two retail units at street level.

A number of firms with Irish-based projects have been in touch with officials from the Scheme since it was launched in 1997.

Sisk led the pilot of site registration to help ensure that this model of registration within the Irish construction industry was appropriate and fully tried and tested, before it will be made available to all construction activity in Ireland.

Edward Hardy, chief executive of the Considerate Constructors Scheme, said: “The opportunity for contractors to now register sites in Ireland is a huge step forward for [us].

“With over 18,000 monitoring visits to UK-based sites, companies, and suppliers every year, the Scheme is highly regarded across the construction industry as a central part of instigating positive, long-lasting change, for the benefit of the workforce, local communities and the environment.

“We are delighted to now be able to provide monitoring and support services to Irish-based construction sites to help raise their standards beyond statutory requirements – pushing the bar of considerate construction to a new level in Ireland.”

Sisk said it was “proud” to be able to deliver the first project in Ireland registered with the Scheme. It added that it would give them a fantastic opportunity to improve both their and the wider industry’s position.

“As a business that is over 158 years old and with over 1300 staff employed, it is important to all of us to be recognised for the good work our industry does for the communities, workforce and environment that we live in, are a part of and care for,” said Brian Handcock, head of sustainability at Sisk.

“Being part of the Considerate Constructors Scheme gives us an objective viewpoint of our performance, helping us and the wider industry to improve our image and reputation.

“We look forward to seeing the Scheme being taken up by our peers across Ireland so that the whole industry benefits.”

