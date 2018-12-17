Irish in Britain launch volunteer hub

December 17, 2018

The national charity Irish in Britain last week launched a special “volunteer opportunities hub” to recruit people to assist with carrying out services for those in most need.

Last Friday, the charity, to coincide with the Local Charities Day, launched a special hub.

Local Charities Day is all about encouraging people to pledge their time as a volunteer, the charity said. It added that it is important to help support the “invaluable work” carried out by local charities across Britain.

Volunteering is a vital asset to many organisations and Irish in Britain are proud of the strong volunteering culture that many of our members have cultivated over the years, the charity added of the hub.

The online hub will feature available opportunities from Irish in Britain’s member organisations which will be promoted on social media and in our Newsletter.

Marie Dillion, Irish in Britain’s Health and Wellbeing Development Officer, said: “As a national organisation we are able to further promote our members’ tremendous work and encourage volunteer engagement within the community.

“Our volunteer hub will feature available opportunities from our member organisations which will be promoted on social media and in our newsletter.”

Irish in Britain members who used this free service will feature on the Irish in Britain website.

