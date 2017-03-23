Irish person among the injured at Westminster attack

British Prime Minster Teresa May has confirmed that there was one Irish person among the injured in yesterday’s terror attack at Westminster

Speaking in Parliament today, Theresa May confirmed the nationalities of the injured civilians.

“In addition to two Britons admitted to hospital, we know the victims include three French children, two Romanian, four South Koreans, one German, one Polish, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks.”

Irish Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald confirmed that the injuries of the Irish person are not considered to be life threatening.

Yesterday, shortly before 3pm, the Palace of Westminster was evacuated with Parliament on lockdown with MPs in Chambers after a man stormed the palace and stabbed a police officer.

BBC News said that the attacker was shot by a bodyguard of Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon, not a routine armed guard.

A number of pedestrians were also injured, including one person who was thrown into the river, when a vehicle ploughed into the crowd while crossing northbound over Westminster Bridge.

Describing the terrorist, Mrs May said: “What I can confirm is that the man was British-born and that some years ago he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure.

“The case is historic. He was not part of the current intelligence picture. There was no prior intelligence of his intent or of the plot.”

This morning, Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley confirmed there are four dead, and 29 injured.

“We have now collated information from the public and five hospitals, there are currently four dead and 29 people were treated in hospital. We are still collating numbers of walking wounded and of those in hospital sadly seven ofthem are in a critical condition.”

PC Keith Palmer was among those killed in the attacks. He who was stabbed by the attacker while unarmed and in a position of defence at Parliament Buildings.

Two others, including a mother in her forties, Aysha Frade, and an unnamed man in his 50s are also confirmed dead.

Police have carried out six raids overnight across London, Birmingham and elsewhere and have arrested seven individuals. Despite this though, according to the Metropolitan Police, it is thought that the attacker operated alone and was inspired by “international terrorism.”

“Clearly our investigation is on-going, developing all the time, and is focused on his motivation, his preparation and associates,” Acting Commission Rowley said.

This afternoon, the so-called Islamic State terror group has claimed through its news agency that the Westminster attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State”.

The story continues, and more updates will be shared here as they come in.

