December 13, 2017

Ireland’s youth hailed by Higgins

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins presented Gaisce Gold Award to 65 young people, aged 15-25, for their efforts ‘to realize their potential’ at Dublin Castle last week.

They all completed five challenges over a year including community volunteering, development of a personal skill and participation in a physical activity over more than 1,000 hours.

President Higgins said they had all demonstrated “deeply personal commitment” to the goals which required “surpassing of limits and the pushing of boundaries”.

Participation in Gaisce, he said, was “fundamental to the development of pro-active, engaged, compassionate citizens who are not afraid to make a difference and to challenge the status quo so as to craft better communities and a better society”.

“In our ever-changing world, Ireland needs capable and committed young people. You, along with those who have gone before you, have demonstrated that you are interested in being such young people; young citizens who can play an important role in achieving justice, peace and sustainability in our shared future.”