Ireland’s Top Attractions in 2017

June 17, 2018

Fáilte Ireland published its list of the most popular attractions in Ireland in 2017 The Guinness storehouse is Ireland’s most popular tourist attraction, with visitor numbers increasing by 4 per cent to 1,711,281. The Cliffs of Moher came second and Dublin Zoo was third.

The free to enter national Gallery of Ireland attracted more than a million visitors for the first time with a 41 per cent increase.

The top 20 paid for attractions in 2017 were (in visitor numbers):

• Guinness Storehouse 1,711,281 (+4 per cent)

• Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience – 1,527,000 (+7 per cent)

• Dublin Zoo – 1,264,300 (+10 per cent)

• National Aquatic Centre – 1,099,756 (+6 per cent)

• Book of Kells – 983,410 (+10 percent)

• Tayto Park – 735,000

• St Patrick’s Cathedral – 603,000

• Kylemore Abbey & Gardens – 558,000

• Muckross House Gardens and Traditional Farm – 552,923

• Powerscourt Gardens & Waterfall – 501,601

• Fota Wildlife Park – 455,559

• Blarney Castle & Gardens – 450,000

• Kilmainham Gaol – 425,000

• Kilkenny Castle – 418,685

• Rock of Cashel – 376,488

• Dublin Castle – 371,000

• Bunratty Castle & Folk Park – 369,275

• Brú na Boinne Newgrange – 281,103

• Christ Church Cathedral – 238,285

• Glenveagh Castle and Grounds – 211,000

Amongst Ireland’s ‘free to enter’ attractions, the National Gallery of Ireland had a total of Ireland’s top 20 ‘free to enter’ attractions for 2017 were (in visitor numbers):

• The National Gallery of Ireland – 1,065,929 (+41 per cent)

• Castletown House Parklands – 666,541

• Glendalough Site – 639,826

• National Botanic Gardens – 569,652

• DLR LexIcon (Dun Laoighaire Rathdown) – 525,708 (+12 per cent)

• Irish Museum of Modern Art – 489,295

• Doneraile Wildlife Park – 480,000

• National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology, Kildare St – 474,564

• Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin – 407,529

• Farmleigh – 359,432

• Kilkenny Castle Parklands -336,315

• Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons – 350,000

• National Museum of Ireland – Natural History, Merrion St – 336,412

• Chester Beatty Library- 335,875

• National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts & History, Collins Barracks – 234,336

• Connemara National Park – 221,713

• The National Library of Ireland – 197,245

• Crawford Art Gallery – 188,814

• Malin Head Viewing Point – 172,329

• Dublin City Gallery The Hugh Lane – 167,410

You may also be interested in: