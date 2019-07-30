Ireland’s Greg O’Shea wins Love Island

07/30/2019

Limerick rugby footballer Greg O’Shea and his TV partner Amber Gill crowned the winners of the TV contest Love Island.

Greg and Amber were joined in the final by Longford model Maura Higgins and her partner Curtis Pritchard, Tommy Fury (boxer Tyson Fury’s half-brother) and Molly-Mae Hague, and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds

Fury and Hague had been the bookies’ favourites to win for several weeks.

Amber is a beauty therapist and model from Newcastle, while Greg is a rugby player from Limerick, Ireland.

The winners of the hugely successful ITV2 show were announced on Monday evening.

The show’s finale attracted an average audience of 3.63 million – peaking at 4.05 million – and gained a 21.4 per cent average audience share.

According to ITV, it was the most-watched episode of the series to date and the most-watched Love Island final ever.

Greg, 24, a late entrant to the show who joined at the beginning of last month, described their win as “crazy” while Amber, 21, who entered on Day One, said she could not believe it.

The winning couple received £50,000 in prize money – which they will share between them.

Tommy and Molly-Mae finished in second place, Ovie and India third, and Curtis and Maura, from Longford, fourth.

The show is filmed in Majorca.