Ireland’s ‘Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality’ unveiled

GLEN – Gay and Lesbian Equality Network announced the winners of Ireland’s LGBT Workplace Equality Index Awards at an award ceremony in Dublin this afternoon.

The Workplace Equality Index Awards celebrates and benchmarks high performing employers who are clearly demonstrating how their organisations are inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans employees. The organisations in Ireland’s Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality have excelled across the benchmarks five key areas, LGBT inclusive leadership, LGBT inclusive policies and practices, inclusive culture, LGBT visibility and diverse business.

“We are delighted to recognise the companies and executives who are leading the way in making Irish workplaces fully inclusive of LGBT people. These organisations and Leaders are playing an integral role in creating a business culture in Ireland that values the skills, ideas and creativity that LGBT people bring to the workplace” said Kieran Rose, GLEN Co-Chair.

Speaking at the awards Martin Shanahan, CEO of the IDA said, “Ireland’s reputation as an open and welcoming country for diverse employees from all over the globe is critical in creating employment and economic growth in Ireland. The Workplace Equality Index benchmarks a key element of diversity – inclusion of LGBT employees. This Index benchmarks best practice and recognises those companies where LGBT employees can bring their full selves to work.”

The winner of the ‘Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality 2016’ is Accenture. Accenture received the Employer of the Year award, ranking number one for its performance in the LGBT Workplace Equality Index.

The 2016 ‘Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality’ are:

1. Accenture – Employer of the Year

2. EY

3. Microsoft

4. Deutsche Bank

5. Trinity College Dublin

6. eir

7. IBM

8. Sodexo

9. Metlife

10. Enterprise Rent-A-Car

No.1 Employer on the list of Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality, Michelle Cullen, Managing Director at Accenture with responsibility for Inclusion and Diversity said, ”At Accenture, we are committed to creating an environment where our people can simply be themselves at work, where all of our people can feel welcome, supported, rewarded, and inspired. Building an inclusive culture starts with a vision, and is achieved through many small acts, and through celebrating all of our people irrespective of differences.”

“We are very proud to receive an award for diversity; but we are more proud of our people, and our diverse role models. A diverse team performs better, challenges one another more and creates better, more inclusive solutions. We are delighted to collaborate with GLEN and applaud their work to champion the Workplace Equality Index to make Irish workplaces more LGBT inclusive”said Cullen.

GLEN also announced the Workplace Equality Index – Leadership Award winners for their outstanding contributions to LGBT diversity and inclusion.

1. Senior Leader of the Year: Catherine Vaughan, Global Compliance Leader, EY

2. LGBT Role Model of the Year: Dena Y. Lawrence, Business Evangelist, Microsoft

3. Ally of the Year: Alice Tolan, Senior Strategic Account Manager, eir

4. LGBT Employee Network of the Year: Out@In, LinkedIn

5. Public Sector Employer of the Year Award: Trinity College Dublin

6. SME of the Year: Enterprise Rent-a-Car

“Congratulations to Accenture and all the employers named in the Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality, as well as the winners of the Workplace Equality Index Leadership Awards” said Kieran Rose, GLEN Co-Chair.