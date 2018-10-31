The Ireland Funds’ 2018 grant applications now open

October 31, 2018

UK Irish emigrants happier

Applications for grant-aid of up to £10,000 for Irish organisations in Britain are now open.

The Ireland Funds, a global philanthropic network established in 1976, has opened its web-only application process which will close at 5pm on 23rd November 2018.

The grant round will aim to distribute much-needed funds to organisations across Great Britain and the island of Ireland to “make a real difference to their work” supporting local communities. The Ireland Funds’ Great Britain leg has awarded over £1m to organisations throughout the UK and Ireland thus far.

Only not-for-profit and charitable organisations with an annual income of less than £1m
are permitted to apply for funding and a specific sum of money, up to £10,000, must be sought.

The Ireland Funds provides grants to organisations with projects focused on community development, education, culture, and peace and reconciliation.

The link to the application: https://irelandfunds.org/chapters/worldwide/great-britain/grants/

