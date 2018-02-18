Ireland Funds award for Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

The Ireland Funds is a global philanthropic network established in 1976 the late Irish American businessman Dan Rooney and Sir Anthony O’Reilly to promote and support peace, culture, education and community development throughout the island of Ireland, and Irish-related causes around the world.

With chapters in 12 countries it has raised over $550 million for deserving causes in Ireland and beyond, benefiting more than 3,000 different organizations.

In the past twelve months it lost three of its greatest stalwarts and guiding forces: Dan Rooney, the Pittsburgh Steelers owner and President Barack Obama’s Ambassador to Ireland, former Irish Senator and Northern Ireland Ombudsman Dr Maurice Hayes, and former European Commissioner and chairman of BP and Goldman Sachs International Sir Peter Sutherland.

Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill last week, joined by Worldwide President & CEO of The Ireland Funds Kieran McLoughlin and the chair of the British chapter, Maruice’s son, lawyer Garret Hayes, led tributes to an Embassy event to mark the Ireland fund of Great Britain Award, presented this year to the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

