Ire/UK relationship on film 1916-2016

Irish Film London announces Irish Film London 1916 Commemorations Film Series

a cinematic journey charting the UK and Ireland’s relationship over the last century, as seen through the eyes of filmmakers

This year Irish Film London will deliver a major film series to mark the centenary of the 1916 Rising, an event that reverberated around the world during the period where the imperial powers were mired in the Great War. The Rising forever changed the intimate and long standing relations between Ireland and the United Kingdom and both challenged and informed our association over the succeeding century.

This programme will reflect on the cultural conversations between Ireland and Britain from 1916 to 2016, as projected through cinema. The series invites viewers to consider how cinema conveys the state of Anglo-Irish relations over the last century as well as detailing historical events as they occurred. In addition, it seeks to challenge British and Irish audiences of today to reflect together on how the people of the two countries have connected, conversed and changed over the past century.

Running from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 27th November, the series will take place in a number of venues around London including The Ritzy Picture House, The Barbican, The Birkbeck Cinema, The Tricycle and the Bertha Dochouse, and is supported by the Emigrant’s Support Programme, the Irish Film Board, the IFI, Film Hub London, Film London, the BFI Film Audience Network and Culture Ireland.

Highlights include Guests of the Nation (1935) – with Live Piano Accompaniment, Irish Film Institute 1916 Centenary Ciné-Concert – with live musical accompaniment by Cormac de Barra and Colm Ó Snodaigh, A special screening at the Birkbeck Cinema which encompasses a day’s exploration of Ireland and the UK’s changing relationship in the 1980s with screenings of Maeve (1981), Selected works of Vivienne Dick, Daisy Chain and Over Here: Irish Dance and Music in England, director’s Q&As and discussion with Special guests, directors Pat Murphy & Vivienne Dick.

Other highlights include In the Name of the Father (Jim Sheridan,1993) and Born & Reared (Henrietta Norton, 2016), a moving new film which examines the effects that the troubles have had and continue to have on men in contemporary Northern Ireland, and more.

The series has been curated by Professor Lance Pettitt, Kelly O’Connor (Irish Film Festival London), Sunniva O’Flynn (Irish Film Institute) and the Birkbeck Institute for the Moving Image and is part of the Culture Ireland / DFA 1916 international programme.

Irish Film London 1916 Commemorations Film Series runs from Thursday the 3rd to Sunday the 27th November and is a complementary programme to The Irish Film Festival London (IFFL). The IFFL returns to celebrate its 6th year at 5 venues across London, including Regent Street Cinema and Tricycle Cinema from Wednesday 23rd November to Sunday 27th November.

See and www.irishfilmlondon.com for more details.