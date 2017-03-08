Invest in a decent hairspray to keep your look in place

You can spend hours and hours perfecting your look, but it all literally goes out the window if you step out on a windy day. So take the time to invest in a decent hairspray and spritz on to ensure your locks stay in place in every weather.

Karen Thomson, Owner of KAM Hair and Body Spa, told Cover Media: “When choosing a hairspray, most people look for a product that has a strong hold to keep their style in place all day.

“The Matrix Vavoom Freezing Finishing Spray is perfect for this and ensures that dramatic styles will be set to last all day and night long!”

Karen also said she hates the “crunchy” feeling some hairsprays can leave you with, and credited the Matrix option for “refreshing the hair and absorbing oil, making it the perfect finishing product.”

Dylan Brittain, the Artistic Director and Salon Owner of Rainbow Room International George Square, labeled Schwarzkopf Professional Osis + Freeze Pump his top hairspray product. As a frequent stylist to models at runway shows, Dylan admits he has to choose a product with a long-lasting and strong hold, but also one that brushes out easily and doesn’t stay in your hair for days.

“This product also allows you to rework your style after application, which is great if you want make some last minute changes,” he smiled to Cover Media. “Most people also look for a hairspray that will protect the hair against humidity and this product does that – there’s nothing worse than stepping outside and your hair being all over the place from the wind and rain!”

If you’re looking for something you can just spritz on and go, then look no further than Wella’s EIMI Dynamics Fix. Anya Dellicompagni, Francesco Group’s director of hairdressing, loves this product because it sets in just 45 seconds – giving you time to perfect your style before it sets.

“When you use this product, the hair is still touchable and flexible, which is another advantage of the product as no one likes a setting spray that has that rough, cardboard like feel and texture!” she added. “Whether you are opting for an updo or a loose style, this product will ensure your hair stays in place all day.”

For Neil Barton, Goldwell ambassador and owner of Neil Barton Hairdressing, it’s a case of the bigger, the better, so he uses The Goldwell StyleSign Perfect Hold product range.

“For creating big, Hollywood hair, I love to use the Big Finish Volume Hair Spray as it creates massive volume, adds fullness and body and gives strong, yet flexible hold – perfect for using after a big bouncy blow-dry!” he said.

