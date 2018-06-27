Video: Alice thanks doctor for International Scoliosis Awareness Day

June 27, 2018

International Scoliosis Awareness Day (ISAD) falls on the last Saturday of each June. It’s a very special day for all of your calendars – save the date 30th June 2018.

SAUK launched ISAD in 2013 to unite people across the world to create positive public awareness of scoliosis, promote education, and bring together those affected by the condition.

Every year people affected by the condition bake, blog, run, sing, dance, and cycle their hearts out to speak out about scoliosis.

Hundreds of people are taking part and together will raise thousands of pounds and plenty of smiles.

Earlier this year we wrote about a young girl called Alice McLoughlin whose elite gymnastic career was put on hold when a lump discovered on her back turned out to be scoliosis.

Her parents searched across the UK, and then Europe to find suitable treatment for her. Finally they met Professor Ahmet Alanay, a surgeon and leading research authority on the condition who specialises in spinal keyhole surgery.

He set up and leads the Comprehensive Spine Centre at the Acibadem Maslak hospital. It is the most advanced spine centres in Europe and is on par with the best spine centres in the USA.

Watch this fascinating video of Alice’s journey here, courtesy of John Peddie at J Productions Media who generously made this video for Alice to give to her surgeon.

Alice’s amazing story is surely a testament to the incredible work being done in this field of medicine, and an inspiration for those currently dealing with their own diagnoses.

Eilish McLoughlin, Alice’s mother told The Irish World “Dr Alanay has treated 2 people successfully from Ireland now, additional to Alice. It would be great if more Irish people knew about him and his advanced spine center and research. He treated a very bad case from Carrickfergus last year (Megan Fleming, 14) after she was put on a 1 year wait list by Belfast NHS Trust.”

Eilish had some very helpful advice for parents too:

“I advise that parents check their children at least twice a year to spot signs of scoliosis. The best way to check is to ask a child to bend down and touch their toes and observe that there are no “humps” in the back.

“Another check is to ask the child to stand up and observe if the waist crease is the same on both sides.”

