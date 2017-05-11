Instagram loves the Giant’s Causeway

A Dutch website, Travelbird, (Travelbird.nl) which says it is aimed at millennials has ranked nearly 500 tourist attractions around the world, based on the number of tags they received on Instagram.

The Irish attraction with the greatest number of hastags (128,000 of them) – at 95 – is the Giant’s Causeway which means it is not that far behind Mount Rushmore.

Ireland’s next most popular Instagram backdrop, at 151, is the Guinness Storehouse with almost 35,000 hashtags, followed by Tayto Park in Co Meath at number 197 with 16,000.

Kilkenny Castle and Titanic Belfast at numbers 208 and 209 respectively, followed by Kilmainham Gaol at number 216 and Tintern Abbey in Ireland’s Ancient East, ranked number 232 with almost 10,000.

Travelbird founder Symen Jansma says the study “offers a compelling overview of hundreds of destinations that are beloved by Instagram users for their cultural heritage, their stunning natural beauty and their local charm…(it also) tells a fascinating story about the ways people are travelling in 2017, offering valuable insights for the travel and tourism industry.”

Among Ireland’s most hashtagged destinations are Duckett’s Grove, the country house and walled gardens in Co Carlow (ranked number 399), St Peter’s Church in Louth (ranked 449), The Mall in Longford (at number 256) and Rancho Reilly Pet Farm, also in Carlow, which came in at number 455.

Trim Castle is at number 260, Powerscourt Gardens at 261 and Clonmacnoise at 309.

Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre (344), Castletown House (355), Emo Court (356), the Wicklow Mountains National Park (366), the Rock of Dunamaise (391), Athlone Castle (420), Slade Castle on the Hook Peninsula (427), Mellifont Abbey (428), the Old Kilbeggan Distillery (433), St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford (434), the Smithwick’s Experience in Kilkenny (454) and Birr Castle Gardens (463).

Disneyland California is top of the list with more than 14 million hashtags, The Eiffel Tower has seven million.

At number 470, just 112 people Instagrammed themselves from Pasvik National Park in Finnmark, Norway.

