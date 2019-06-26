Inspector Montalbano giveaway

06/26/2019

Inspector Montalbano has the thrills of Scandi-noir – but with fine food, Sicily and the Mediterranean sun.

We have box sets of the final ninth season of feature-length episodes of everyone’s favourite Sicilian detective Commissario Salvatore Montalbano – Inspector Montalbano.

We have copies for some lucky Irish World readers.

These final, feature-length episodes (courtesy of Acorn Media International) find Montalbano (Luca Zingaretti), still in the fictional Sicilian coastal town of Vigata, in the middle of Italy’s refugee crisis, tying up murderous loose ends, and tackling a triple blast from the past.

Q: Who wrote the Inspector Montalbano thrillers?

Just send your answer to admin@theirishworld.com or the following address including name address, phone contact details and best email address to contact through:

Inspector Montalbano DVD Competition,

The Irish World,

934 North Circular Road, London

NW2 7JR