Innovative Irish jazz at King’s Place

Irish Heritage makes a slight departure from its usual classical repertoire

Innovative trio Súp are coming to the UK for an evening of their favourite jazz arrangements blended with some traditional Irish melodies. Presented by Irish Heritage, the group will perform at Kings Place in north London where they hope to showcase their unique sound to fans new and old.

Coming off the back of representing Ireland at the Euroradio Jazz Finals in Amsterdam, they are looking to make inroads into the UK scene and believe this show gives them the opportunity to achieve that.

“We’re all trained jazz musicians who have come through what could be described as the ‘jazz route’ but we also all have interests in folk music and Irish traditional music,” said Cormac Mc-Carthy, the band’s pianist.

“You can see it in what we write and how we perform on stage; you can feel that traditional influence through the improvised sections of the music.” Cormac explained how, despite being busy with a number of musical projects, he still wanted to create a jazz trio.

Having written some arrangements during a stay in Chicago, he returned and approached the considerably skilled Eoin Walsh and Davie Ryan.

“I knew they were available and they’re both exceptionally talented musicians so I simply asked and it went from there.

“Things were made easier by the fact that they have a mutual interest in the ‘Irish’ elements of the music we wanted to create.

Cork

“And even though there won’t have been any crossover, we were all at the CIT Cork School of Music and could use what we learnt there.”

He added how this gave them another edge, since a lot of their studies in Cork would have been based around classical music. This, combined with their work with the jazz big band at the school, meant they were in a solid position to effortlessly work with each other in producing a specific sound. Such is the life of a musician that they are frequently chopping and changing between jobs. Cormac, however, doesn’t see this as a bad thing. I’d rather have things the way they are because it keeps you on your toes. It can be a struggle in terms of balancing things and creating time to write and perform.

“But it certainly keeps your musical chops up and it gives you a creative impetus for when we do actually sit down together.”

And this busyness hasn’t affected their level of performance, nor their ability to secure stage time. They have a number of gigs lined up in Ireland and are hoping to grow into the British and European markets. At the same time they are always improving as a trio and have received plenty of plaudits following their shows.

Paris

“Our plans for the future are to do a bit more in the UK and also look into branching out on the continent – we’ve just got back from Paris as a matter of fact, though that was performing alongside two others.

“It would be nice to expand the whole thing a bit more but we take each step as it comes. “We never think or look too far into the future but people have told us they like what we’re doing which is always nice to hear.”

The show marks the latest offering from Irish Heritage, the only Irish arts organisation in Britain dedicated to helping young Irish musicians through their continuing education and the early part of their careers, and promoting the works of Irish composers.

Each year, it presents a programme of events – concerts and recitals – in established music venues open to the public, showcases young Irish musicians at special events and supports events of other organisations which share its aims in music and the arts.

Súp will be performing at Kings Place, 90 York Way, London, N1 9AG at 7.30pm on 12 April.

Tickets can be bought from Kathy O’Regan at kathy.oregan@hotmail.co.u k or on 020 7226 4578 for £20 (including a wine reception and programme). They can also be purchased online at irishheritage.co.uk, with under 30s eligible for a £10 discount when bought through this method