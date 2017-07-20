An industry farewell to the Ambassador

The London Irish Construction Network hosted a special reception at the Stage in Shoreditch to wish Daniel Mulhall and his wife Greta every success when he takes up the post of Ambassador of Ireland to The United States at the end of August.

Don O’Sullivan of Galliard Homes opened the event and paid tribute to the Ambassador for his unflagging, generous support to TLICN and the Irish community during his time in London.

Sean Daly introduced the Local Choir one of whose members recited a Yeats poem in recognition of the Ambassador’s work as a Yeats scholar.

Recalling his four years in the capital, Mr Mulhall listed a number of very special events, which made his time so memorable – including the State visit by President Higgins.

He spoke with pride about the importance of this visit which confirmed the current solid relationship between Ireland and the UK.

Niall O’Dowd from TLICN presented Mr Mulhall with a framed print of his favourite poem “The Song of Wandering Aengus”, which he read on St. Patrick’s Day on BBC this year.

The poem was hand-printed by master craftsman Graham Bignell at Hoxton’s New North Press, a very special place just around the corner from The Stage.

It houses over 800 fonts rescued from old printing presses around the country. Mary Pottinger of TLICN presented the Ambassador’s wife Greta with flowers and the couple received huge applause and good wishes from their many friends from Business and culture groups who attended.

The Stage is part of a Galliard Homes development and was the perfect setting for the high quality entertainment with included traditional music and a “Riverdance” display from Boyce School of Irish Dancing www.tlicn.com

