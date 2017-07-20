An industry farewell to the Ambassador

London Irish Construction Network Mr Mulhall Ambassador special reception

The London Irish Construction Network hosted a special reception at the Stage in Shoreditch to wish Daniel Mulhall and his wife Greta every success when he takes up the post of Ambassador of Ireland to The United States at the end of August.

Don O’Sullivan of Galliard Homes opened the event and paid tribute to the Ambassador for his unflagging, generous support to TLICN and the Irish community during his time in London.

Sean Daly introduced the Local Choir one of whose members recited a Yeats poem in recognition of the Ambassador’s work as a Yeats scholar.

Recalling his four years in the capital, Mr Mulhall listed a number of very special events, which made his time so memorable – including the State visit by President Higgins.

He spoke with pride about the importance of this visit which confirmed the current solid relationship between Ireland and the UK.

London Irish Construction Network Mr Mulhall Ambassador special reception

Niall O’Dowd from TLICN presented Mr Mulhall with a framed print of his favourite poem “The Song of Wandering Aengus”, which he read on St. Patrick’s Day on BBC this year.

The poem was hand-printed by master craftsman Graham Bignell at Hoxton’s New North Press, a very special place just around the corner from The Stage.

It houses over 800 fonts rescued from old printing presses around the country. Mary Pottinger of TLICN presented the Ambassador’s wife Greta with flowers and the couple received huge applause and good wishes from their many friends from Business and culture groups who attended.

The Stage is part of a Galliard Homes development and was the perfect setting for the high quality entertainment with included traditional music and a “Riverdance” display from Boyce School of Irish Dancing www.tlicn.com

You might also be interested in this article


O’Donovan founder honoured with room at ICC - The Irish World

O’Donovan founder honoured with room at ICC – The Irish World

Family and friends of the late Joe O’Donovan visited the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith last week to see a room at the venue named in his honour.

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Business rates piling the pressure...
0 Shares July 20, 2017 in News

Scientologists seek to build European...
0 Shares July 20, 2017 in News

O’Donovan founder honoured with room...
0 Shares July 19, 2017 in News

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register