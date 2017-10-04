Parnells in a league of their own

October 4, 2017

Under 18 League Final

Parnells 1-12

TCG/Tara 1-06

By Damian Dolan

at Greenford

Parnells added the Under 18 league title to the Under 16 equivalent they picked up a few short weeks ago, with victory over a combined Tir Chonaill Gaels and Tara side at Greenford on Saturday.

A thoroughly entertaining encounter saw Parnells produce a strong second half display to pull away after just two points had separated the sides at the break.

They put their foot on the gas in the second half to build a winning lead, but still had to withstand a late fight-back from TCG/Tara as they put in a late charge, albeit ultimately in vain.

TCG/Tara needed less than a minute to open the scoring, through an Aidan Harte free, but there was nothing to choose between the sides on the scoreboard after 13 minutes, with the teams locked together at 0-2 a piece.

Matthew McHugh then saw his shot hit the post with James Fennelly beaten, but Parnells were first to the rebound and when the ball was fizzed low into the square Niall Twomey nipped in at the near post to get a vital touch to turn it past Fennelly.

To read the full match report pick up a copy of this week’s Irish World

PARNELLS: Ricardo Esteves; Matthew Forkin, Neil McNamara, Eoghan Reilly; Jojo Thabo, Harry Logan, Michael Walsh; Josh Obahor (0-2), Liam Bakrey; Lewis Dickinson, Luke Horgan, Kieran Rice (0-1); Niall Twomey (1-3), Matthew McHugh (0-5, 3f), Niall Murphy (0-1). SUBS: Eamon Kane for Murphy, Luke McHugh (black card) for Horgan, Ciaran O’Donoghue for Rice, Patrick Peach for Twomey.

TCG/TARA: James Fennelly; Cian Kevane, Sean Rice, Charlie O’Donnell; Daniel O’Connell, Ryan McCready, Tighe Barry; Conor Redmond (0-1), John Creaton; Sean Kilgannon, Dylan Moore Jaunaii (1-0), Aidan Harte (0-2, 1f); Kyle McGovern, Ben Hanley, Colm McSheffrey (0-3). SUBS: Tiernan Fitzgerald, Declan McHugh, Aaron Kelly, Conal Vaughan, Luke Hanley, Oisin Bradley.

You might also be interested in this article