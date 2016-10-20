Imagine Arts Festival begins in Waterford

John Dwyer Trad Weekend to get the festival off to a lively start

The 15th annual Imagine Arts Festival in Waterford gets underway on Thursday October 20th and will run for 10 days with a programme of over 60 events on offer celebrating a literature, music, art, craft, dance, theatre and Trad including 25 events on offer to locals and visitors for free.

A brand new play by Jamie Flynn will get the festival underway on Thursday, October 20th as it opens at Central Hall, also on offer is the opening of a new exhibition at Greyfriars Gallery featuring four RHA artists, Waterford Music presents the Vanbrugh Quartet at City Hall and Aonghus McNally will perform songs of Christie Hennessy at the Theatre Royal while the Kate Daniels Quartet will play at Phil Grimes.

The opening weekend of Imagine Arts Festival will also celebrate the best in Trad music with the John Dwyer Trad Weekend with workshops, sessions and concerts that feature the best traditional musicians from Ireland and further afield from October 21st to 23rd at venues across Waterford City.

West Kerry accordionist and singer Séamus Begley will join fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, founder of noted group Téada and Samantha Harvey an award-winning step dancer in concert at St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre on Friday, October 21st.

A gala centenary concert will featuring the Gaeltacht male voice choir, Cór Fear na nDéise; John Dwyer on fiddle, Edel Fox on concertina, Neill Byrne on fiddle, Jimmy O’Brien-Moran on uileann pipes, poet Áine Uí Fhoghlú, sean-nós singer, Seán Mac Craith and many more will showcase the best of Irish traditional music, song, poetry and dance at the ‘East meets West Trad Concert’. This collaboration, which is being organised by the Irish Office of Waterford City & County Council, will be the culmination of Waterford’s Centenary Programme. The concert takes place at City Hall on the evening of Saturday, October 22nd and tickets are available to pre-book at www.imagineartsfestival.ie

On Saturday October 23rd some 20 events take place, highlights include a Poetry rap and Rhyme Workshop with one of the UK’s top spoken word artists, ‘Potent Whisper’. A music trail will be on offer across an assortment of venues celebrating a variety of genres, ‘When Silence Falls’, will take place at the WIT College Street Campus commemorating the former site of St Mary’s Good Shepherd Laundry and St. Dominic’s Industrial School, and the women and children who were contained in these spaces. And later in the evening Garter Lane Theatre will host a performance of the emotional rollercoaster play ‘Curse’ by Ger Bourke.

On Sunday October 23rd at 7pm Irish crime writers Alan Glynn and Declan Hughes will read from their work and discuss the influence of Raymond Chandler on their writing and on contemporary crime fiction at a free event in St Patrick’s Gateway Centre, Waterford.

On Monday, October 24th Mia Gallagher will discuss her work and read from her latest novel at St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre. An acclaimed author, her first novel, Hellfire , was a resounding critical success – one of the best debuts of the 2006 according to the Observer Mia’s new novel titled ‘Beautiful Pictures of the Lost Homeland’ explores very serious themes.

A trail of spooky ‘Horrible Histories’ will start from the Medieval Musesum at 6pm on Tuesday October 25th as audiences of all ages will make their way through Waterford City to explore its ghastly history and meet the ghosts who will come out to tell their stories.

An evening of poetry with Vincent Woods will also take place on October 25th at St Patrick’s Gateway Centre; this is another free event on the Imagine Arts Festival programme. Vincent Woods is a poet, playwright and broadcaster. His plays, including ‘At the Black Pig’s Dyke’, ‘Song of the Yellow Bittern’ and ‘A Cry from Heaven’, have been produced internationally and by Druid Theatre Company and the Abbey Theatre. He has published two collections of poetry.

During the second five days of the festival some top musical acts will entertain audiences in the City with music from Richmond Fontaine, Malojian, Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker and Little Green Cars. A brand new opera will also premiere as Mark Roper and Eric Sweeney unveil ‘The Green One’ at Christchurch Cathedral.

The 10-day Imagine Arts Festival offers an exceptional programme for everyone to enjoy, for further details on all of the events see Imagineartsfestival.com and join in the fun this October in Waterford from the 20th to 30th

