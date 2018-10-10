Arts festival to host Ireland’s “biggest flour fight”

October 10, 2018

The 2018 Imagine Arts festival has invited potential punters to take to the streets at The Apple Market in Waterford later this month for what is sure to be the country’s largest ever flour fight.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, October 28th, has been heralded as the ‘Battle of the Blaa’ and begins at 1 pm.

“Groups of the estranged blaa-ttlers will gather. They have dropped their Viking shields and swords and have picked up the flour and eggs for a display unseen before featuring tonnes of flour, thousands of eggs and google wearing families ready for battle,” Organiser’s said.

This is the 17th annual Imagine Arts Festival and this event marks just one of over 100 events on offer at the 10-day event, which offers an international programme of performances including theatre, dance, music, visual art, discussion, and debate, alongside a strong focus on home-produced work from October 18th to 28th.

Over half of these events are on offer free of charge.

Families will also love Spraoi’s ‘Wicked Woods’ a premiere performance attraction, suitable for adults and children. Award-winning spectacle company Spraoi will transform Carriganore Wood on Waterford’s Greenway at WIT Arena into an imaginative seasonal world – with light, sound, effects, creatures and live costumed performers on offer from October 26th to 28th.