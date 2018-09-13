IIBN appoints Sammon to generate new revenues

September 13, 2018
IIBN appoints Sammon generate new revenues
Angela Sammon

Irish International Business Network has appointed Angela Sammon as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms Sammon’s job will be to generate income for the eleven-year old networking group through sponsorship, increased membership and special events.

Angela worked for many years as a journalist at the Irish World and was, until recently, Partnerships Director at education charity The Brilliant Club.

Before that, worked in London for the Irish development charity GOAL.

Those wishing to join the IIBN or become sponsors can contact her at angela@iibn.com or via
07967 040059.

You might also be interested in this article

Safe Home visits almost double in past year

Related News

Selfridges Food Hall Goes Green
0 Shares September 13, 2018 in News

Irish election alert as FG’s Leo tries to bounce FF’s Martin
0 Shares September 13, 2018 in News

Safe Home visits almost double in past year
0 Shares September 12, 2018 in News

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register