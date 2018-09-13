IIBN appoints Sammon to generate new revenues

September 13, 2018

Irish International Business Network has appointed Angela Sammon as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms Sammon’s job will be to generate income for the eleven-year old networking group through sponsorship, increased membership and special events.

Angela worked for many years as a journalist at the Irish World and was, until recently, Partnerships Director at education charity The Brilliant Club.

Before that, worked in London for the Irish development charity GOAL.

Those wishing to join the IIBN or become sponsors can contact her at angela@iibn.com or via

07967 040059.

