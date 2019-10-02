IIBN and TLICN host ‘legends’ evening with former Rep. of Ireland stars

10/02/2019

IIBN and TLICN held a “Legends in the City” event with Frank Stapleton and Tony Cascarino in London last week for an evening in conversation with the soccer legends as they recap on their careers for clubs and country.

Born in Dublin, Frank Stapleton is best remembered for his time at Arsenal, Manchester United, Ajax and as a pivotal player for the Republic of Ireland. He has also been manager at Bradford City and MLS club New England Revolution.

IIBN and TLICN hosted former Republic of Ireland players Frank Stapleton and Tony Cascarino at a special Legends evening on Thursday night in the city of London @IIBN @TLICN pic.twitter.com/JbpXxCC9cf — the Irish World (@theirishworld) September 27, 2019

Frank now works as a football pundit and as a guest speaker at Old Trafford.

An integral part of Jack Charlton’s Republic of Ireland squad, Tony Cascarino played for a number of Clubs during his career including Aston Villa, Chelsea, Celtic and Marseille. Since retirement, he has presented on TalkSPORT radio and written for both The Times and Ireland’s Hot Press magazine. He has worked for both Sky Sports in England and TV3 and Today FM in Ireland.