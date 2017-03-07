Huge show of support for Ruislip’s Kevin

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Ruislip’s Emerald Rooms were full to the brim last Saturday for an appreciation night for Kevin Kelly, who is battling cancer.

The Offaly native, who has managed the clubhouse and is a popular presence in London GAA activities, was diagnosed with a Grade 4 brain tumour last summer which required major surgery.

Kevin, a trustee of Safe Start, is well-known for his work for raising money for charities that affect the Irish in London over the past 25 years.

His friends, family and colleagues from Ruislip and Safe Start rallied together for the fundraising event which saw bands such as BibleCode Sundays, Slim Attraction, Hungry Grass and The Monday Club take to the stage. And the guest of honour on the night was his mother Theresa, who, turns 80 this July, and made the journey over from his native Clara.

+8

On Thursday Kevin took to his Facebook page to thank everyone involved for their help and support.

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported my appreciation night, to the people who bought tickets, raffle tickets, sponsored raffle prizes and to the companies that gave some class auction prizes. It was greatly appreciated,” he said.

Unfortunately, following Kevin’s surgery last year not all of the tumour could be removed and it will require further intervention.

“The penultimate chemo treatment starts tonight. Just one more month after this one I hope. With a bit of luck I have got this and remain very positive, so I’m off to UCHL to kick this cancer right back where it belongs.”