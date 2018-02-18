Huge new sci-fi series for Limerick from Game of Thrones creator

Huge new sci-fi series for Limerick from GOT creator

February 18, 2018

A major international science fiction series by the creator of Game of Thrones – one of the greatest boons to Irish tourism of recent years – is to be filmed in Limerick.

Nightflyers is a television adaptation of George RR Martin’s 1980 book of the same name. It will be filmed at troy studios later this year.

A pilot and season one will be filmed over 16 weeks, the first international production for the 350,000 square foot troy studios, giving work to more than 500 people, making it one of the biggest productions ever to take place in the Republic of Ireland.

The story follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of the solar system in the hopes of contacting alien life.

They travel aboard the Nightflyer – a ship with a small tight-knit crew and a reclusive captain – but when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought. It was previously adapted into a 1987 film of the same name.

Gretchen Mol will star as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala as Roy Eris, Sam Strike as Thale, Maya Eshet as Lommie, Angus Sampson as Rowan, Jodie turner-smith as Melantha Jhirl, and Brían F. O’Byrne as Auggie.

The series will be produced by universal Cable Productions and Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S. Martin will not be involved with the series day-today, as he is working on finishing “the Winds of Winter,” the sixth instalment in his “song of Ice and Fire” book series, which serve as the basis for HBO’s “Game of thrones.”

