Huge increase in UK jobsearchers in Ireland

Recruitment company says Brexit vote caused spike in applications from UK and the EU, writes Adam Shaw

British based workers continue to look for jobs in Ireland following the Brexit vote, sustaining the spike which was recorded in the wake of the referendum.

Indeed, a recruitment website used by more than 180 million people each month, found that the number of workers in the UK searching for jobs across the Irish Sea has risen by a fifth since 23 June. In the 24 hours following the announcement of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, the website experienced a 250 per cent spike in searches.

The data now shows that on a four-week moving average, the increase has been sustained. Mariano Mamertino, an economist at the company, said that not only has Ireland become increasingly popular with UK-based jobseekers but that it has also received improved interest from other EU nations.

“Within hours of Britain’s vote for Brexit, many UK-based jobseekers jumped online to look for work elsewhere – and the first frenzied days after the referendum saw a huge spike in searches for jobs overseas,” he explained.

“As the dust settled on the result, many expected that Britons’ desire to work abroad would cool. Yet our research reveals that the number of searches for overseas jobs remains high. “Interestingly, one of the consequences of the Brexit vote has been to make Ireland a more popular destination for jobseekers located in other EU countries.”

He noted how, in spite of the referendum result, confidence in the job market has remained relatively stable.

However, increased fears over the government’s leanings towards a ‘hard Brexit’ coupled with Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s comments on companies employing non-British workers could see foreign workers drive the interest into overseas markets even further.

“The UK economy has proved resilient in the first few months since the poll, with consumer confidence remaining high and the number of people in work barely changing,” Mr Mamertino said.

“But a deterioration in the hiring appetite of employers coupled with increasing talk of a hard Brexit, and returning uncertainty over what that might mean, is now prompting many of those who had been thinking of working overseas to job hunt in earnest.”

The research compiled also showed that there was a 13 per cent jump in British searches for jobs in Australia, an increase of ten per cent for those in Canada and nine per cent in Germany.