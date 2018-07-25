Hopes are high for Ireland after Women’s Hockey World Cup win over USA

July 25, 2018
Hopes high Ireland Womens Hockey World Cup win USA
21 July 2018; Deirdre Duke of Ireland during the Women’s Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and USA at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

Hopes are high for Ireland after their Women’s Hockey World Cup win over USA in London

Ireland got off to a sensational start to their Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a win over USA. It is Ireland’s first appearance at the World Cup in 16 years.

Head coach Graham Shaw said: “USA are one of the best pressing teams in the world and they can put you on the back foot with their physicality, but I thought we were magnificent and I’m incredibly proud of the group.”

Deirdre Duke (pictured above) was a two goal hero putting Ireland ahead after just five minutes before sealing the win with a third.

21 July 2018; Shirley McCay of Ireland, second from right, celebrates with team mates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and USA at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

Shirley McKay was the scorer of the second goal in the 3-1 victory.

They will face India in their next pool game on Thursday at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Stratford.

Ireland are currently top of their group after host nation England drew with India at the weekend.

For more information on the Irish Women’s Hockey Team visit: www.hockey.ie

You may also be interested in:

Late late show from Quinn seals win for Wolfe Tones

Related News

Ruislip GAA clubhouse refurbishment moves closer
0 Shares July 25, 2018 in Sport

Strong London finish denies Warwickshire
0 Shares July 25, 2018 in Sport

Late late show from Quinn seals win for Wolfe Tones
0 Shares July 25, 2018 in Sport

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register