Hopes are high for Ireland after Women’s Hockey World Cup win over USA

July 25, 2018

Hopes are high for Ireland after their Women’s Hockey World Cup win over USA in London

Ireland got off to a sensational start to their Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a win over USA. It is Ireland’s first appearance at the World Cup in 16 years.

Head coach Graham Shaw said: “USA are one of the best pressing teams in the world and they can put you on the back foot with their physicality, but I thought we were magnificent and I’m incredibly proud of the group.”

Deirdre Duke (pictured above) was a two goal hero putting Ireland ahead after just five minutes before sealing the win with a third.

Shirley McKay was the scorer of the second goal in the 3-1 victory.

They will face India in their next pool game on Thursday at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Stratford.

Ireland are currently top of their group after host nation England drew with India at the weekend.

For more information on the Irish Women’s Hockey Team visit: www.hockey.ie

