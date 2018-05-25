#HomeToVote movement strong among UK Irish

May 25, 2018

Irish emigrants flock home to vote on the repeal of the 8th amendment

Today marks the day that Ireland will vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the constitution. As it stands, the Irish Constitution gives equal value to the life of mother and unborn foetus, thus rendering abortion illegal in the Republic. Having, or performing an abortion in Ireland is currently punishable by 14 years in jail.

Across the UK all week eligible Irish voters have been making the journey home to vote, some even flying in and out on the day. Others, who are no longer eligible to vote, have been calling on their friends and families to mobilise today. Campaign calls such as “Be My Yes” have been widely shared, along with numerous trending hashtags such as #hometovote and #togetherforyes.

Some people, eager to support every last voter, have even become chauffeurs from airports for the day:

I am in Dublin all day tomorrow for anyone #hometovote that needs a lift to get to where you need to. Just need to be back in the Naul by 8:30pm. Airport pick ups are fine. #voteyes — Des Bishop 毕瀚生 (@Desbishop) May 24, 2018

There are also Irish mammies up and down the country being surprised by their children who have come home to vote, despite the cost.

Last minute flight from Vancouver to London: $1500

Length of journey: 15 hours

Repealing the 8th: priceless.

Me mas’s reacrion: also priceless. 😂#HomeToVote #abroadforyes pic.twitter.com/G11cjh11c2 — Vancouver Kilo (@Kilo53908733) May 25, 2018

Voting polls are open from 7am to 10pm today. The results of the exit poll will be announced this evening on RTE’s The Late Late Show at approximately 11.30pm.

Those following the progress of this referendum online have been amazed to see major stars such as Graham Norton, Bono and Lily Allen voicing their opinions on the vote.

I try to keep out of politics but this does seem like a very reasonable, civilised approach to a campaign, that at times, has been anything but. https://t.co/wOrTTC1iDv — graham norton (@grahnort) May 20, 2018

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said after he cast his vote at Laurel Lodge in Castleknock: “It feels like democracy is in action today”.

I voted #YES earlier today at Laurel Lodge in Castleknock. Have you voted yet? If not, don’t forget to bring your ID. #repealthe8th #IvotedYes #TogetherForYes pic.twitter.com/Bas2uWjOh9 — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 25, 2018

Check out the trending posts from social media below, and follow #hometovote for plenty more:

Heatmap of the some of the places in the world people traveled from to come #hometovote … if this doesn’t set you off you’re broken and in need of urgent repair. Irish people are a class bunch #legends #TogetherForYes #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/78j3lzeRaA — Drew Murphy (@drewtmurphy) May 24, 2018

My dad sent my sister a text this week saying he will vote on her behalf since she can’t get home to vote.

Little do either of my parents know I’m sitting in the airport waiting for her flight to arrive. #hometovote #Mna4Ta #Together4Yes #men4yes #Repealthe8th — Avril Hayden 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@AvvyEire) May 24, 2018

Brussels airport boarding to Dublin. The passengers on one flight #hometovote #Repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/pGyoanvFT3 — Paula Kehoe (@paulamkehoe) May 24, 2018

All the #hometovote celebrating feels like a response to all the silent, secret journeys that went the other way. Whatever the outcome of the referendum, the silence is broken. — Jane Casey (@JaneCaseyAuthor) May 24, 2018

Travelling home from the very airport I found myself in nearly 9yrs ago on a very sad journey. I’m hopeful this is not going to be a sad journey and compassion and sense will prevail #together4yes #hometovote @TFMRIRE — Ruth Bowie (@rlbowie) May 24, 2018

