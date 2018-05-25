#HomeToVote movement strong among UK Irish

May 25, 2018
HomeToVote movement strong among UK Irish repealthe8th
Danielle Stephens: @DaniS1006 said “I made friends at the boarding gate. Not one of us knew each other. #hometovote #london #ireland @LdnIrishARC”

Irish emigrants flock home to vote on the repeal of the 8th amendment

Today marks the day that Ireland will vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the constitution. As it stands, the Irish Constitution gives equal value to the life of mother and unborn foetus, thus rendering abortion illegal in the Republic. Having, or performing an abortion in Ireland is currently punishable by 14 years in jail.

Across the UK all week eligible Irish voters have been making the journey home to vote, some even flying in and out on the day. Others, who are no longer eligible to vote, have been calling on their friends and families to mobilise today. Campaign calls such as “Be My Yes” have been widely shared, along with numerous trending hashtags such as #hometovote and #togetherforyes.

Some people, eager to support every last voter, have even become chauffeurs from airports for the day:

There are also Irish mammies up and down the country being surprised by their children who have come home to vote, despite the cost.

Voting polls are open from 7am to 10pm today. The results of the exit poll will be announced this evening on RTE’s The Late Late Show at approximately 11.30pm.

Those following the progress of this referendum online have been amazed to see major stars such as Graham Norton, Bono and Lily Allen voicing their opinions on the vote.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said after he cast his vote at Laurel Lodge in Castleknock: “It feels like democracy is in action today”.

Check out the trending posts from social media below, and follow #hometovote for plenty more:

You may also be interested in:

Irish stars lead calls for Referendum ‘Yes’

Related News

Repealed: The culmination of a...
0 Shares May 26, 2018 in News

‘No’ side concedes defeat in...
0 Shares May 26, 2018 in News

Liverpool and Bristol take-off as...
0 Shares May 24, 2018 in News

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register